There’s a December result for Liverpool to avenge against tonight’s opponents and Jurgen Klopp has named a strong side to do so, but Mohamed Salah does start from the bench.

The Reds continued on their winning ways over the weekend to keep themselves in the hunt in all four competitions, but it is back to Premier League action tonight after 18 days.

Liverpool’s record at Anfield makes for good reading this season but Klopp has urged supporters to create “a very special atmosphere,” one on “the highest levels” starting from tonight.

There is plenty to fight for and this team are in the perfect condition to do so, with options aplenty for the manager.

And it sees Alisson make his return behind Trent Alexander-Arnold – who makes his 150th league appearance – Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho is also back in the fold and is to sit next to Thiago and Curtis Jones in midfield.

Diogo Jota will be out to add to his 15-goal tally with Roberto Firmino by his side, and Luis Diaz is named to make his first start for the Reds.

It makes for an exciting side and the manager has further options off the bench, including Salah, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah

Leicester: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison; Lookman, Daka

Substitutes: Ward, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Pereira, Tielemans, Barnes, Perez, Iheanacho