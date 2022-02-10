“Diaz is gonna be a phenom” – Liverpool fans pleased with debut and win

Liverpool eased their way to a 2-0 win at home to Leicester on Thursday evening, with Diogo Jota at the double to hit his 29th and 30th goals for the club.

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester

Premier League, Anfield

February 10, 2022

Goals: Jota 34′, 87′

The Reds hosted the Foxes at Anfield, looking to stay in touch with Man City after their win over Brentford on Wednesday.

Leicester had their chances early on but Liverpool dominated, taking the lead through Jota’s 16th goal of the season.

Substitute Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar and new signing Luis Diaz also tested Kasper Schmeichel, but Jota fired home his second of the evening late on.

The victory takes Jurgen Klopp‘s within nine points of City with a game in hand, as they remain in the Premier League title race.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

There was much happiness at the final whistle…

FT: #LFC 2 Leicester 0: Momentum maintained as Liverpool reduce Man City's lead at the top to 9pts with a game in hand. Jota the match-winner with both goals. 17 for the season. Much to admire. Dazzling full debut from Diaz and Thiago playing with a swagger. Fabinho excellent. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 10, 2022

Commanding performance, clean sheet, strong options off the bench. Very satisfactory night…once we finally got that second goal! ? — Liam T ? ?x19 (@LiamT_LFC) February 10, 2022

Big win, good performance. Diaz excellent, Thiago ran the show, Van Dijk produced a performance that's normal for him and a career-best for most! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 10, 2022

Although it was 1-0 for a long time, and we've had frustrating games when we've dropped points from leads this season, I did not feel any anxiety tonight not only because we had Ali and our 1st choice back 4 playing but because of Fab and Thiago controlling in front. — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 10, 2022

Get in lads. That MF ? #LFC — OLSC Raleigh (@LFCRaleigh) February 10, 2022

Job done. What a team — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) February 10, 2022

That was just brilliant from Liverpool. Properly brilliant. Should’ve been about 5-0 for how foot-on-the-throat we were. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) February 10, 2022

I was only anxious there because of the scoreline and the missed chances, rather than the pattern of the game. Liverpool were in control, and we've not said that often enough this season. Fabinho/Thiago clearly key. The last 30 mins or so were excellent. ? — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) February 10, 2022

Some were hugely impressed with league debutant Diaz…

Luis Diaz hasn't been here long but he's been here long enough to convince me he's going to win the Ballon D'or. You know, if Harvey Elliott doesn't. — Ross (@rossic89) February 10, 2022

Luis Díaz Vs Leicester pic.twitter.com/mu9ldXTpD3 — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) February 10, 2022

Fantastic match from Luis Diaz tonight. Expect great things from the Colombian at Liverpool. #LFC pic.twitter.com/WAYc2AmTKp — Matt Thielen (@MattThielen) February 10, 2022

Easy to understand why Liverpool and Klopp were so adamant at getting Luis Díaz in January, to stop any other club from getting him. Insane close control on the ball, incredible movement in and around the box, and a big threat with his pace. Skilled presser out of possession too. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) February 10, 2022

Diaz was brilliant. Biggest compliment I can give him is that he looks like he’s played in this team for ages. Deserved a goal. — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) February 10, 2022

Diaz is gonna be a phenom. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 10, 2022

This Luis Diaz looks handy ???? — James Nalton (@JDNalton) February 10, 2022

Jota is becoming more of a hero by the week…

30 goals in 60 games for Diogo ? pic.twitter.com/sdlYVfwmM2 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 10, 2022

How important is Diogo Jota? That is the 10th time this season he has scored the first goal in a game; his second of the evening has lanced the tension and given Liverpool three big points ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 10, 2022

Jota's hatred for Leicester >> — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 10, 2022

The Reds are still in this fight…

Another huge 3 points!

Great performance from the whole team. A few standout performances from Fab and Jota and what a start from Diaz! This squad stays for fit and we can fight for the lot! Keeping this title race alive.GETT IN??#LFC — Charlotte? (@Sher175C) February 10, 2022

Title charge is still on ???#LFC — Aayush Lala (@lala_aayush) February 10, 2022

We can win the title!!! #LFC — SS (@SteveSinghR) February 10, 2022

Class performance. Could've been more. Great debut from Luis. Thiago is back. The Egyptian King is back. Watch out city. #LIVLEI — Corner taken quickly (@Joeyhussell1) February 10, 2022

