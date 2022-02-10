Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 10, 2022: Liverpool’s Dioga Jota (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal against Leicester with team mates during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)
“Diaz is gonna be a phenom” – Liverpool fans pleased with debut and win

Liverpool eased their way to a 2-0 win at home to Leicester on Thursday evening, with Diogo Jota at the double to hit his 29th and 30th goals for the club.

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester

Premier League, Anfield
February 10, 2022

Goals: Jota 34′, 87′

The Reds hosted the Foxes at Anfield, looking to stay in touch with Man City after their win over Brentford on Wednesday.

Leicester had their chances early on but Liverpool dominated, taking the lead through Jota’s 16th goal of the season.

Substitute Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar and new signing Luis Diaz also tested Kasper Schmeichel, but Jota fired home his second of the evening late on.

The victory takes Jurgen Klopp‘s within nine points of City with a game in hand, as they remain in the Premier League title race.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

There was much happiness at the final whistle…

 

Some were hugely impressed with league debutant Diaz…

 

Jota is becoming more of a hero by the week…

 

The Reds are still in this fight…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

