The FA have contacted Harvey Elliott after he picked up a supporters’ flare in celebration after Liverpool’s League Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

It was one of the defining images of the night, Elliott clutching a red flare as he roared at the travelling Kop, having scored in the 11-10 shootout win.

The moment showed the youngster’s passion towards the fans, after a difficult five months in which he has recovered from a long-term ankle injury to return to the first-team fold.

Elliott had not been part of the 20-man squad for Sunday’s final, but injury to Thiago handed him a place on the bench and, ultimately, Jurgen Klopp turned to his No. 67 during the game.

However, less than 24 hours after Liverpool’s triumph, the teenager is now subject to an FA investigation, with flares banned from all stadia.

Sky Sports relayed the news, with Elliott contacted by the FA for his “observations,” while the club declined to comment on the situation when approached.

It is a strange area to focus on, particularly given the wider problems in the game, and Liverpool fans have offered their suggestions in response:

In other words, have a day off jobsworths.