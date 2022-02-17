Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk were colossal in Liverpool’s 2-0 win away to Inter Milan, on a solid evening in the Champions League.

The Reds faced a huge European night on Wednesday, making the trip to face the Italian champions in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Liverpool weren’t always at their best, but they bided their time and took the lead through Roberto Firmino‘s header.

Mohamed Salah then doubled his side’s advantage with a deflected strike, putting them in complete control of the tie.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, The Mail, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Van Dijk (8.2) earned the highest average rating at the San Siro, following an immaculate performance at the heart of the defence.

The Dutchman has hit top form again in recent weeks, having understandably taken time to fully recover from such a serious injury.

TIA’s James Nalton handed Van Dijk the Man of the Match award, hailing some “excellent decision making and positioning.”

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo felt he was so good that he “appeared to be playing the Inter attack by himself at times.”

Next in the reckoning was Konate (7.8), who wasn’t far behind Van Dijk on a memorable night for Liverpool.

According to FotMob, the 22-year-old enjoyed an 89 percent pass completion rate, won both of his tackles and made four interceptions and recoveries apiece.

Andy Robertson (7.5) completed the top-three for Liverpool, on a night when he added another assist to his tally.

The Mail‘s Kishan Vaghela lauded the Scot’s “brilliant delivery” for Firmino’s goal, as well as “well-timed tackle” to thwart Lautaro Martinez.

In terms of the poorest performance in Milan, Sadio Mane (5.7) received the lowest grade, on an ineffective evening in which Luis Diaz looked more dangerous when he replaced him.

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday’s visit of Norwich in the Premier League (3pm GMT).