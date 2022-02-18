Diogo Jota is to miss the visit of Norwich due to the ankle injury picked up at the San Siro in the win over Inter Milan, but the full extent of the issue remains unknown.

Jota was been Liverpool’s man in form in recent weeks but saw his game cut short against the Serie A side having not emerged after half-time.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed it was due to an injury, not a tactical decision, after sustaining damage “around the ankle ligament” that left it swollen and with Jota unable to continue.

As is customary for such an injury, Jota was spotted on crutches and a moon boot on his return to Merseyside to alleviate any pressure on the ankle following his inverted sprain.

And ankle ligament damage is clear but the extent and time of his absence remain unclear, Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“Not available [vs. Norwich], extent still not clear. Need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments around the ankle, but not some others.

“Everything is possible at the moment. Could go really quick, but the other way too. Everyone saw him in the boot, but that’s normal procedure.”

With games coming in quick succession, it will be touch and go for Jota in relation to his chances to feature in the League Cup final against Chelsea at the end of the month.

His injury comes at a time when Klopp had access to a full squad but the manager remains spoilt for choice in the forward line with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi all available.