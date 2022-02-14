After an impressive full debut for Liverpool against Leicester, Luis Diaz went unused throughout Sunday’s 1-0 win at Burnley, with Jurgen Klopp protecting his new signing.

Diaz enjoyed a blistering first week as a Reds player, debuting against Cardiff and laying on a goal for Takumi Minamino, before making his maiden start in the Premier League.

But despite a strong showing in the 2-0 win over Leicester, the Colombian was on the bench for the trip to Turf Moor, with Klopp opting to throw Sadio Mane straight back in due to a minor injury for Diogo Jota.

Throughout the 1-0 victory in Lancashire, Diaz watched on from the sidelines, with Klopp turning to Jota as second-half substitute in a tough encounter.

After the game, Klopp remarked on the conditions his players were left to battle through, saying “on the pitch it was ridiculous because [the wind and rain] came from all directions.”

It was a far cry from Diaz’s familiar surroundings in Colombia and Portugal, and with Burnley a unique challenge due to their physicality, Klopp admitted he wanted to avoid a “welcome to the Premier League” situation for his new No. 23.

“Luis played now 90 minutes or whatever, or a few minutes less, so [it would] directly [be] the second one,” he said.

“And Burnley is a special place, so let him get settled!”

In his post-match press conference, Klopp added: “For Luis, he adapted really well, but this is a completely different game, like ‘welcome to the Premier League‘.

“We didn’t want to try it if we didn’t need it, and that’s why we started like we started.”

There is a chance, then, that Diaz could come back into contention for the Champions League last-16 clash with Inter Milan on Wednesday night, though bar any new fitness issues, he faces strong competition for a place.

Along with Diaz, Jota and Mane, Klopp can call upon Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – as well as fringe figures Minamino and Divock Origi, who find themselves battling for a spot in the matchday squad.

It seems likely, however, that Salah, Mane and Jota will be the go-to trio at the San Siro.