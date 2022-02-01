After a near-perfect January on the pitch and the arrival of Luis Diaz, Liverpool head into the month of February with plenty to look forward to.

Despite the worries that surrounded the absence of three senior figures due to the Africa Cup of Nations, the Reds barely put a foot out of place throughout January.

And after a month with plenty of highs, another challenge awaits as the Champions League returns and there’s a ‘little’ order of a League Cup final at Wembley and the return of Anfield South.

Amid the six games in 21 days this month, there is also the return of the likes of Thiago and Harvey Elliott just around the corner.

With the academy sides in action and Liverpool Women pushing ever close to promotion, it’s all happening across the club and here are the dates you need in your diary this month!

February 6 – Cardiff (H)

It all starts with the visit of the Championship’s 20th-placed side for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Bluebirds were forced to let their top goalscorer Keifer Moore depart in the January window after he handed in a transfer request, with Uche Ikpeazu brought in to replenish the attack.

For Liverpool, it’s a game that could herald the return of Elliott, 147 days after his last appearance at Leeds. And you can throw Thiago in the mix too.

February 6 – Final day of AFCON

With Salah and Mane both making it to the semi-final stage with their respective countries, they will remain in the tournament until the final day – irrespective of their result in the last four.

With the third-place playoff held hours before the final, Senegal and Egypt will be there until the end and now it is only a matter of which game they will take part in!

February 10 – Leicester (H)

It’s then a return to Premier League action after more than a two-week break, and Anfield could be handed its first Diaz sighting with the winger likely to start from the bench.

Klopp’s approach to the Colombian’s transition will become apparent rather quickly with games coming in quick succession but against the Foxes would not be a bad start with Salah and Mane only to be freshly back from AFCON.

After a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture despite Leicester being there for the taking, no such mistakes can be made this time with zero margin for error.

February 13 – Burnley (A)

The month’s first trip on the road then takes in the sights of Turf Moor in what is a swift three-day turnaround against a side cemented at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Clarets’ last win was on October 30 and after seeing Chris Wood depart they added another giant in 6’6 Wout Weghorst to their forward line – another physical afternoon awaits!

Expect Salah and Mane to be ready to kick on from here.

February 16 – Inter (A), Last-16 First Leg

Cue the Champions League anthem at the San Siro as the last-16 tie gets underway against Serie A’s leaders, at the time of writing.

The Reds, of course, qualified as the clear winner from Group B while Inter Milan finished behind Real Madrid in their respective group.

The two teams have not met each other since 2008, and it’s important to take back a positive result to Anfield – although important to note the away goal rule is no longer.

February 19 – Norwich (H)

Another Premier League side fighting for their survival then make the trek to Anfield for a traditional Saturday afternoon kickoff.

Klopp’s side have met Norwich twice already this season and hold an aggregate score of 6-0 over their league counterparts, however, Dean Smith is now in charge.

They do meet Man City the week prior in what will be a taxing week for the Canaries whilst for Liverpool it is the start of the build-up to a Wembley appearance.

February 27 – Chelsea, League Cup Final

Anfield South then awaits to close out the month with a shot at silverware, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea the ones who will try and stop the party.

It’s the first final for Klopp and his men since 2019 and a valuable shot at a domestic trophy that cannot pass Liverpool by.

The two sides have not been able to be separated head-to-head this season playing out a draw at Anfield and Stamford Bridge, but not sure many of our hearts can take the possibility of extra-time and penalties.

It’s been too long since the last Hendo shuffle!

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

U23s

Leeds (A) – Premier League 2 – Mon, Feb 7, 7pm

Blackburn (H) – Premier League 2 – Sun, Feb 20, 2pm

Arsenal (A) – Premier League 2 – Fri, Feb 25, 7pm

U18s

Burnley (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Feb 5, 11am

Man City (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Feb 12, 12pm

Wolves (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Feb 19, 12.30pm

Everton (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Feb 26, 11am

Women

Coventry United (H) – Championship – Sun, Feb 6, 2pm

Sunderland (H) – Championship – Sun, Feb 13, 2pm

Arsenal (H) – FA Cup – TBC