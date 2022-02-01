Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
2022 vs Brentford Fabinho of Liverpool (C) celebrates scoring (Image: Darren Staples/Sportimage)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

League Cup final, Diaz’s debut, CL return and more – Liverpool FC in February

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

After a near-perfect January on the pitch and the arrival of Luis Diaz, Liverpool head into the month of February with plenty to look forward to.

Despite the worries that surrounded the absence of three senior figures due to the Africa Cup of Nations, the Reds barely put a foot out of place throughout January.

And after a month with plenty of highs, another challenge awaits as the Champions League returns and there’s a ‘little’ order of a League Cup final at Wembley and the return of Anfield South.

Amid the six games in 21 days this month, there is also the return of the likes of Thiago and Harvey Elliott just around the corner.

With the academy sides in action and Liverpool Women pushing ever close to promotion, it’s all happening across the club and here are the dates you need in your diary this month!

February 6 – Cardiff (H)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It all starts with the visit of the Championship’s 20th-placed side for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Bluebirds were forced to let their top goalscorer Keifer Moore depart in the January window after he handed in a transfer request, with Uche Ikpeazu brought in to replenish the attack.

For Liverpool, it’s a game that could herald the return of Elliott, 147 days after his last appearance at Leeds. And you can throw Thiago in the mix too.

February 6 – Final day of AFCON

With Salah and Mane both making it to the semi-final stage with their respective countries, they will remain in the tournament until the final day – irrespective of their result in the last four.

With the third-place playoff held hours before the final, Senegal and Egypt will be there until the end and now it is only a matter of which game they will take part in!

February 10 – Leicester (H)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Leicester City's Boubakary Soumaré (L) and Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s then a return to Premier League action after more than a two-week break, and Anfield could be handed its first Diaz sighting with the winger likely to start from the bench.

Klopp’s approach to the Colombian’s transition will become apparent rather quickly with games coming in quick succession but against the Foxes would not be a bad start with Salah and Mane only to be freshly back from AFCON.

After a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture despite Leicester being there for the taking, no such mistakes can be made this time with zero margin for error.

February 13 – Burnley (A)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (#10) celebrates with team-mates Mohamed Salah (L), Diogo Jota (C) and Kostas Tsimikas (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The month’s first trip on the road then takes in the sights of Turf Moor in what is a swift three-day turnaround against a side cemented at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Clarets’ last win was on October 30 and after seeing Chris Wood depart they added another giant in 6’6 Wout Weghorst to their forward line – another physical afternoon awaits!

Expect Salah and Mane to be ready to kick on from here.

February 16 – Inter (A), Last-16 First Leg

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: An exterior general view of the Stadio San Siro before the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Cue the Champions League anthem at the San Siro as the last-16 tie gets underway against Serie A’s leaders, at the time of writing.

The Reds, of course, qualified as the clear winner from Group B while Inter Milan finished behind Real Madrid in their respective group.

The two teams have not met each other since 2008, and it’s important to take back a positive result to Anfield – although important to note the away goal rule is no longer.

February 19 – Norwich (H)

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Another Premier League side fighting for their survival then make the trek to Anfield for a traditional Saturday afternoon kickoff.

Klopp’s side have met Norwich twice already this season and hold an aggregate score of 6-0 over their league counterparts, however, Dean Smith is now in charge.

They do meet Man City the week prior in what will be a taxing week for the Canaries whilst for Liverpool it is the start of the build-up to a Wembley appearance.

February 27 – Chelsea, League Cup Final

Anfield South then awaits to close out the month with a shot at silverware, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea the ones who will try and stop the party.

It’s the first final for Klopp and his men since 2019 and a valuable shot at a domestic trophy that cannot pass Liverpool by.

The two sides have not been able to be separated head-to-head this season playing out a draw at Anfield and Stamford Bridge, but not sure many of our hearts can take the possibility of extra-time and penalties.

It’s been too long since the last Hendo shuffle!

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

DURHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 14, 2021: Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan (#9) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 9 match between Durham Women FC and Liverpool FC Women at Maiden Castle Sports Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

U23s

Leeds (A) – Premier League 2 – Mon, Feb 7, 7pm
Blackburn (H) – Premier League 2 – Sun, Feb 20, 2pm
Arsenal (A) – Premier League 2 – Fri, Feb 25, 7pm

U18s

Burnley (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Feb 5, 11am
Man City (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Feb 12, 12pm
Wolves (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Feb 19, 12.30pm
Everton (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Feb 26, 11am

Women

Coventry United (H) – Championship – Sun, Feb 6, 2pm
Sunderland (H) – Championship – Sun, Feb 13, 2pm
Arsenal (H) – FA Cup – TBC

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments