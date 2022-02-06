Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (R) crosses the ball during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff – As it happened

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool return to action with the visit of Cardiff to Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12pm (UK), the referee is Andrew Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Keita, Jones; Minamino, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Matip, Milner, Morton, Thiago, Gordon, Elliott, Diaz

Cardiff: Phillips; Flint, McGuiness, Denham; Ng, Vaulks, King, Pack, Bagan; Harris, Collins

Subs: Smithies, Bacuna, Hugill, Wintle, Doyle, Colwill, Semenyo, Bowen, Davies

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments