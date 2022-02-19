Liverpool host Norwich in the Premier League this afternoon, as the Reds look to win an eighth game in a row. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield!

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Normann; Gilmour, McLean; Rashica, Sargent, Pukki

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Kabak, Giannoulis, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Rowe, Dowell

Our coverage updates automatically below: