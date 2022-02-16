Liverpool, at their gritty European best, left the San Siro with a superb 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League, with the second-half subs changing the game.

Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool

Champions League Last-16, First Leg, San Siro

February 16, 2022

Goals: Firmino 75′, Salah 83′

The Reds made the trip to the San Siro for a stern test, as the two sides met in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

A cagey opening 45 minutes saw Sadio Mane miss a great headed opportunity, while Hakan Calhanoglu hit the crossbar for the hosts and bounced favourably for the Reds.

Liverpool may have been hit-and-miss for chunks of the second half, but substitute Roberto Firmino headed home brilliantly to give them a priceless lead.

Mohamed Salah then fired home a deflected effort to put Jurgen Klopp‘s men in dreamland, sealing a wonderful victory against a good side.

A brilliant win was dissected after the final whistle…

Perfect result. Two goals and a clean sheet away at the San Siro is no easy feat. Only halftime, but hopefully with home advantage we’ll finish the job in style. #LFC — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 16, 2022

To go away to the Italian champions and soak up some real intense pressure, and still come away with a 2-0 victory is something special by the way. That’s as good as a result as you can get. #INTLIV #UCL — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) February 16, 2022

What a performance that is. What a team. — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) February 16, 2022

Not perfect but extremely professional. Job done. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) February 16, 2022

“You can thrash teams at your best but it’s winning when you aren’t that determines how good you are. Great result.” – Jon Gates on Facebook.

Far from straightforward but absorbed everything Inter offered and then struck twice at just the right moment. Great subs from Klopp too! Thanks Liverpool for the birthday gift! ? — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) February 16, 2022

Imagine playing like that against Liverpool for 75 mins, and then getting beat 2-0 by the Reds only two shots on target. This team just will not submit. The whole of Europe will have their heads in their hands tonight. Unbelievable mentality. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) February 16, 2022

I loved everything about that game. I loved how much the Reds had to dig deep and ride Inter being excellent from 45-60. Proper European Cup know-how. Proper European Cup graft. Get in, Liverpool. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) February 16, 2022

Klopp’s substitutions were inspired…

Henderson and Keita have swung the pendulum back towards LFC. This may be the only ever tweet that has ever praised them at the same time, given they're usually used as a stick to beat each other with — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 16, 2022

Those subs were the biggest flex of Jurgen Klopp's managerial career — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 16, 2022

Henderson and Keita have been really good here. Hats off them both. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 16, 2022

Kudos to Klopp, saw something in the midfield that needed addressing, gave Henderson & Keita specific instructions, seemed to allow a better break of the lines. Massive call to take off Fabinho who was brilliant btw. Great header from Firmino and Luis Diaz, wow… #INTLIV #UCL — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) February 16, 2022

Big boy performance from Liverpool. Defended well when not at quite at it. VVD & Konate outstanding. 3 subs changed the game. Henderson, Diaz and Naby all excellent. Squad depth FC #INTLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 16, 2022

Fair play to Klopp, the substitutions changed the game. Helps having world class players on the bench. Squad. — Samuel Cox (@samuelcoxfutbol) February 16, 2022

Klopp's substitutions were just brilliant. Massive result but only half time. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) February 16, 2022

And Van Dijk and Konate were magnificent at the back…

Virgil van Dijk in an absolute joke. Cheat code. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 16, 2022

The con about playing poorly for 73 minutes is it’s dead stressful to watch The pro is that you get to watch Virgil Van Dijk actually defend — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) February 16, 2022

Did a bit of a job on Inter there. Score line probably flattering but we’ll absolutely take it. Thought VVD and Konate were outstanding. Diaz looked superb when he came on. — Dan Wilcox (@LfcDan) February 16, 2022

Virgil van Dijk vs Inter: • 94% pass accuracy

• 7/8 long balls

• 7 clearances

• 5/7 aerial duels won

• 3 interceptions

• 0x dribbled past Monster ? #awlive [epl statman] pic.twitter.com/Em8D8zlWfJ — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 16, 2022

The feast and famine contrast between this season and last when it comes to LFC centre halves is hilarious. VVD and Konate both imperious; Gomez and Matip, two quality players, in reserve — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 16, 2022

Konate’s best game for Liverpool. Immaculate performance. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 16, 2022

Shoutout to Van Dijk and Konate, too. Virgil immense as per, and that was probably Ibra’s best performance for us. Rose to the task when we really needed them. ?? — Liam T ? ?x19 (@LiamT_LFC) February 16, 2022

