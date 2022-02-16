Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and captain Jordan Henderson celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail Jurgen Klopp’s “biggest flex” as inspired subs “change the game”

Liverpool, at their gritty European best, left the San Siro with a superb 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League, with the second-half subs changing the game.

Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool

Champions League Last-16, First Leg, San Siro
February 16, 2022

Goals: Firmino 75′, Salah 83′

The Reds made the trip to the San Siro for a stern test, as the two sides met in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

A cagey opening 45 minutes saw Sadio Mane miss a great headed opportunity, while Hakan Calhanoglu hit the crossbar for the hosts and bounced favourably for the Reds.

Liverpool may have been hit-and-miss for chunks of the second half, but substitute Roberto Firmino headed home brilliantly to give them a priceless lead.

Mohamed Salah then fired home a deflected effort to put Jurgen Klopp‘s men in dreamland, sealing a wonderful victory against a good side.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A brilliant win was dissected after the final whistle…

“You can thrash teams at your best but it’s winning when you aren’t that determines how good you are. Great result.”

Jon Gates on Facebook.

 

Klopp’s substitutions were inspired…

 

And Van Dijk and Konate were magnificent at the back…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

