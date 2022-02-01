Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans ready for “footy again” with Luis Diaz after “almost-perfect January”

It was a busier January window than Reds had expected and while one deal failed to get over the line, Luis Diaz‘s arrival made for an exciting turn of events.

Over the years Liverpool have not been the type to readily partake in the drama of the winter transfer window, often letting the deadline pass them by with little fuss.

Jurgen Klopp makes exceptions for players who have been identified for the summer but are now available earlier or as a winter stop-gap, like Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

This time around, interest from elsewhere pushed Liverpool into action to secure Luis Diaz in a deal worth up to £50 million, bolstering the attack for an assault on all four competitions.

The excitement and anticipation was then taken up a notch as Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho was swiftly next on the list, only for the deadline to arrive without the necessary paperwork given the rubber stamp.

Liverpool can still look to arrange a pre-contract agreement for the 19-year-old but he isn’t short on suitors, although the expectation is the Reds will land their man.

While the deal falling through at the death left some lingering disappointment, the transfer window came up with the goods in the most unexpected way with Diaz’s arrival:

It’s been a strong window for Liverpool who acted swiftly when it came to their summer target being eyed up by a fellow Premier League side, bolstering for the now and the future with Diaz.

The 25-year-old adds to an already potent forward line as the Reds look to challenge across four fronts for the remainder of the campaign, ensuring the month of January ended on a high.

Few will have expected it to pan out this way and still being in a commanding position for Carvalho leaves plenty to look forward to as Liverpool’s evolution continues.

