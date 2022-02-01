It was a busier January window than Reds had expected and while one deal failed to get over the line, Luis Diaz‘s arrival made for an exciting turn of events.

Over the years Liverpool have not been the type to readily partake in the drama of the winter transfer window, often letting the deadline pass them by with little fuss.

Jurgen Klopp makes exceptions for players who have been identified for the summer but are now available earlier or as a winter stop-gap, like Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

This time around, interest from elsewhere pushed Liverpool into action to secure Luis Diaz in a deal worth up to £50 million, bolstering the attack for an assault on all four competitions.

The excitement and anticipation was then taken up a notch as Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho was swiftly next on the list, only for the deadline to arrive without the necessary paperwork given the rubber stamp.

Liverpool can still look to arrange a pre-contract agreement for the 19-year-old but he isn’t short on suitors, although the expectation is the Reds will land their man.

While the deal falling through at the death left some lingering disappointment, the transfer window came up with the goods in the most unexpected way with Diaz’s arrival:

Looking forward to watching footy again. Fully fit squad, plus Diaz and everything still to play for…. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 1, 2022

Disappointing to not get the Carvalho deal over the line there but the truth is he wouldn't have played for us this season anyway so nothing major at the moment. Hopefully it gets sorted in the summer. Luiz Diaz is a wonderful acquisition to add to this side, up the reds! — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 31, 2022

Luis Diaz is still pretty good tbf — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 31, 2022

Liverpool had an almost-perfect January and, let’s face it, signing one of South America’s best players was a bonus. Having said that, what took LFC and Fulham so long?! — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) February 1, 2022

If you're in a genuine meltdown over not signing that kid, I'm sorry but you're nuts. We never thought we'd be signing anyone, pulled a rabbit out the hat with Diaz and have begun convo's to sign Carvalho, which by the sounds of it will still happen in the summer. Happy days ?? — Scouse Republic (@ScouseRepublic) January 31, 2022

Signed Diaz, make it known we want Carvalho in the summer, save 8M and send Nico on loan as a good Will gesture. Happy transfer window ????? — Its_Ryan_M (@Official_Ryan_M) February 1, 2022

Nice transfer window. Got Diaz . Hopefully can get carvalho on a pre contract. Anyway we move. Big season ahead. — Mushfik Fahim (@MushfikF) February 1, 2022

Big shame that we couldn’t get over the line the deal for Fabio Carvalho, but from what I saw the lad is keen on us which would hopefully mean move in the summer will happen. Bit frustrating that but it was still a great window with the massive transfer of Luis Diaz. ? #LFC — George (@gklfc27) February 1, 2022

Some of our fans are more gutted we missed out on Carvalho than the fact we signed Diaz ? personally think the young lad will come in the summer like ????? but Diaz will be massive in chasing down City — Ste Byrne (@SteByrneLFC) February 1, 2022

Tbh nothing really changes with Carvalho, it’s annoying that we couldn’t get a deal wrapped up now to stop other teams having a chance but I’m confident we’ll get him in the summer anyway Still really happy with Diaz, been a great window — James (@LFC__James) February 1, 2022

It’s been a strong window for Liverpool who acted swiftly when it came to their summer target being eyed up by a fellow Premier League side, bolstering for the now and the future with Diaz.

The 25-year-old adds to an already potent forward line as the Reds look to challenge across four fronts for the remainder of the campaign, ensuring the month of January ended on a high.

Few will have expected it to pan out this way and still being in a commanding position for Carvalho leaves plenty to look forward to as Liverpool’s evolution continues.