Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
HONG KONG, CHINA - Saturday, June 8, 2019: Liverpool Legends pose with a European Cup with the number six on after an exhibition match between Liverpool FC Legends and Borussia Dortmund Legends at the Hong Kong Stadium. (Pic by Jayne Russell/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool legends to play Man United in double-header

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool legends will play Man United at Old Trafford this May – the day before the final day of the Premier League season.

The match at Old Trafford takes place on Saturday, 21 May, which is the day before the Reds host Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

United confirmed the fixture on Thursday, but Liverpool are yet to announce details from their side.

The match kicks off at 3pm, with tickets priced from £8.50 to £31.

This Is Anfield understands that the Reds will then host their United counterparts at Anfield later in the year.

Proceeds from each fixture will go to the two side’s respective club charities.

No players have been revealed for either side yet, but surely we’ll get a Jamie Carragher vs. Gary Neville clash in these games!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 23, 2019: Liverpool's LFC Legends line-up for a team group photograph before the LFC Foundation charity match between Liverpool FC Legends and Milan Glorie at Anfield. Back row L-R: Salif Diao, Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek, Glen Johnson, Djimi Traore, Daniel Agger, Jamie Carragher, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, John Aldridge, goalkeeper Sander Westerveld , assistant manager Ian Rush, manager Sir Kenny Dalglish. Front row L-R: Alan Kennedy, Robbie Fowler, Patrik Berger, captain Steven Gerrard, Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt, Vladimir Smicer, Sami Hyypia, Djibril Cisse. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Liverpool legends are also in action next month when they host Barcelona legends at Anfield on March 26 – during the international break.

Players confirmed for the Barcelona match include Maxi Rodriguez, Daniel Agger, Patrik Berger, Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt and Steve McManaman.

For the Old Trafford match, Man United state that “all proceeds from the Old Trafford match will go to Manchester United Foundation’s work with young people across Greater Manchester.”

cc_final

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery. More information.
PRE-ORDER
LEARN MORE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments