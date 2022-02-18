Liverpool legends will play Man United at Old Trafford this May – the day before the final day of the Premier League season.

The match at Old Trafford takes place on Saturday, 21 May, which is the day before the Reds host Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

United confirmed the fixture on Thursday, but Liverpool are yet to announce details from their side.

The match kicks off at 3pm, with tickets priced from £8.50 to £31.

This Is Anfield understands that the Reds will then host their United counterparts at Anfield later in the year.

Proceeds from each fixture will go to the two side’s respective club charities.

No players have been revealed for either side yet, but surely we’ll get a Jamie Carragher vs. Gary Neville clash in these games!

Liverpool legends are also in action next month when they host Barcelona legends at Anfield on March 26 – during the international break.

Players confirmed for the Barcelona match include Maxi Rodriguez, Daniel Agger, Patrik Berger, Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt and Steve McManaman.

For the Old Trafford match, Man United state that “all proceeds from the Old Trafford match will go to Manchester United Foundation’s work with young people across Greater Manchester.”