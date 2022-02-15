Liverpool are claimed to be pushing for a deal to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho “as soon as possible,” with talks rumoured to be taking place this week.

Carvalho was all set to make the switch to Anfield in the final hours of deadline day, but a snag in the paperwork saw the deal fall through before it could be ratified by the EFL.

Fulham, who pushed for a fee of around £8 million, had negotiated the attacking midfielder’s return to Craven Cottage on loan for the remainder of the season, before his contract expires in July.

But with no option of requesting a deal sheet extension with the EFL, the transfer could not be completed in time for 11pm on January 31.

With terms agreed with Fulham and the player himself, it is considered only a formality that Carvalho becomes a Liverpool player in the summer, but as his deal with the Championship club is up this summer, he could still agree to join another club.

That explains the Reds’ urgency, with journalist Fabrizio Romano writing in a column for Anfield Watch that a meeting is scheduled between the two clubs and the youngster for this week.

“The agreement on personal terms with Carvalho is ready,” Romano claims.

“Liverpool would like to confirm it as soon as possible and to also complete the agreement with Fulham for compensation.”

While it may seem needless to hold talks with Fulham as Carvalho will be a free agent in the summer, as he is under 21, a compensation fee will need to be paid to the London side for their role in his development.

That is why they were in such a strong position to push Liverpool’s initial bid of £5 million up to £8 million on deadline day, with both clubs eager to avoid going to a lengthy tribunal, as was the case with Harvey Elliott.

Interest in Carvalho is widespread, however, with it believed that clubs across Europe are also paying attention to his movement.

So there is no guarantee, despite the agreements on deadline day, that the 19-year-old will join Liverpool.

However, if Romano – or, more likely, the source he has taken the information from – is to be believed, the Anfield club are determined to land Carvalho in the near future.