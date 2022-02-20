Jordan Henderson has said it is him that should be thanking Luis Diaz after they combined to seal the win over Norwich as the captain lauded the “quality” of Liverpool’s new addition.

Diaz has settled into the side quicker than many will have anticipated, showing his ability to slot into the Reds’ system on and off the ball without delay.

Jurgen Klopp has been left impressed over Diaz, who is “a top boy and a top-class player,” with his four outings to date providing plenty of excitement for what he is in store in the now, and in the future.

The captain has been equally impressed since the Colombia international arrived on Merseyside, with his “work rate” standing out as much as his obvious quality on the ball.

And Henderson played a key role in getting Diaz off the mark at Liverpool, playing a sumptuous ball into the path of the No. 23 who duly finished having made it easy for his skipper.

“He’s been brilliant since he came in,” Henderson told BBC Match of the Day. “His work rate in training and games.

“His quality as well one versus one. His finishing you can see is top drawer as well.

“So I’m really pleased for him. Hopefully, that will give him a boost in confidence to keep going.

“When he makes the run it’s easy to play the pass. It’s a great pass and finish so I should be thanking him.”

In fact, it was a move that saw 34 uninterrupted passes from Liverpool from start to finish, the most of any Reds goal in the Premier League from when data first started to be recorded in 2006/07.

It is certainly to be the first of many for Diaz at Liverpool and Klopp succinctly summed it up after the win at Norwich saying: “He’s just an outstanding talent!”