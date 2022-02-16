Mohamed Salah is making his 11th trip to the San Siro as Liverpool take on Inter Milan tonight, and can extend an incredible club-record goalscoring run on the road.

Tonight, Salah will look to extend his current club record of scoring in seven successive European away games.

He has scored in the San Siro for three different teams – for Fiorentina against Inter in 2015, and for Roma in a 3-1 league win over Milan in May 2016, prior to his Liverpool goal last December.

For the Reds, Salah has scored in nine of his last 11 Champions League appearances (11 goals in that sequence).

He has 33 European goals in total for the club (all in this competition) and is chasing down Steven Gerrard’s club record of 41 in all European competitions.

In the win at AC Milan in December, Salah set a club record with his seventh goal in the group stage, breaking the record set by Roberto Firmino.

Salah’s best tally in a Champions League campaign is the 11 he scored in 15 appearances in 2017/18.

That 11-goal tally means he is one of only five players to score more than seven times in a single European campaign, the others being Firmino (11), Sadio Mane (10), Dean Saunders (nine) and Djibril Cisse (eight).

Liverpool vs. Italy

Away to Italian teams, Liverpool have won five of 15 encounters, with seven defeats and three draws.

In total, the Reds have won 16 of 35 outings against an Italian side, including penalty shootout wins over Roma and AC Milan, with 15 ending in defeat.

The five victories came at Roma (2-0) in 2001, Inter at the San Siro (1-0) in 2008, Udinese (1-0) in 2012, 5-0 at Atalanta last season and 2-1 at AC Milan in their last fixture.

In recording those five wins they have conceded just a single goal.

In those 15 visits, the Reds have failed to score on nine occasions.

They have scored seven goals in the last two visits to Italy after netting just six times in the 13 encounters on Italian soil prior to that as the away team.

They have defeated an Italian side in both meetings during the same season on two occasions – both against the Milan giants – Inter home and away in 2007/08 and AC Milan this season.

Diaz’s comfort zone

Luis Diaz started all six group games for Porto this season, playing a total of 523 minutes.

He scored twice – both against AC Milan – including one at the San Siro in early November.

Fabinho the goalscorer

Fabinho could play his 150th game for Liverpool tonight.

After scoring four times in his first 10,796 minutes as a Reds player, he has now scored five goals in his last 572 minutes of action.

Jota’s lofty target

Diogo Jota, against Atalanta last season, scored Liverpool’s 20th and most recent European hat-trick.

It is only the fourth to be recorded away from Anfield and only the second in all games against Italian opponents, the other from Gerrard against Napoli in 2010.

No player has scored more than two European hat-tricks in a Liverpool career (six have done so twice). Jota and Mane both have one.

At the San Siro

When Liverpool last played Inter at the San Siro in 2008, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in the Inter side.

Last December he played against the Reds in the same stadium for AC Milan.

After losing controversially in the San Siro to Inter in 1965, the Reds have won their last two visits to the famous stadium.

Robbo’s reunion

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia celebrates his 34th birthday on the day of this game.

Ranocchia was in the same Hull team as Andy Robertson in 2017.

Fortress

They have lost only three of their last 36 home games in all competitions. They came to AC Milan, Real Madrid and Juventus – all by a one-goal margin.

They were last beaten by more than one goal at home in November 2020 – losing to Real Madrid (2-0) in last season’s Champions League.

Inter have won 11 of the last 12 home games – the only failure coming against AC Milan in Serie A earlier this month when, after taking the lead, they lost to two Olivier Giroud goals.

They have failed to score in only four of 33 games this season and only once at home with Real Madrid keeping a clean sheet in Matchday 1.

Inter have scored in 33 of their last 34 home games.

Tonight’s referee

Szymon Marciniak (Poland) has refereed Liverpool five times in his career (three wins, two defeats).

His last Liverpool game was the 3-2 home win over AC Milan last September.

Marciniak took charge of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid at this stage in 2020, yellow carding Jurgen Klopp.

He has refereed Inter three times, with one win, one draw and one defeat.

This season’s scorers

Inter Milan: Dzeko 14, Martinez 12, Calhanoglou 6, Sanchez 6, Perisic 5, Correa 4, Skriniar 4, Dumfries 3, Barella 2, Di Marco 2, Gagliardini 2, Vidal 2, Bastoni 1, Brozovic 1, D’Ambrosio 1, Darmian 1, De Vrij 1, Ranocchia 1, Sensi 1, Vecino 1

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 17, Mane 10, Firmino 7, Minamino 7, Fabinho 6, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Van Dijk 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).