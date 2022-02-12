New images of Liverpool’s rumoured Nike home kit for the 2022/23 campaign have leaked, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side set to wear a simple design for the new season.

The design for the Reds’ next home kit was originally leaked in January, with the reliable Footy Headlines describing the image released as the “first real picture.”

A very simple design, with the famous red accented with white for the logos including the LFC badge, Nike swoosh, 97 tribute and Standard Chartered, Experian and Western Union sponsors, it is something of a throwback.

It is most similar to the shirt provided by Reebok for the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons – including during the Champions League final in 2005 – which follows the trend of Nike recalling famous kits from Liverpool’s past.

Now, high-quality, close-up images of the new design have been shared by Turkish kit enthusiast Semih Kececioglu, who posted a series of updates on Twitter:

The most striking feature of the shirt is the collar, which is again reminiscent of those worn in the mid-2000s – a more angular shape, rather than a traditional crew neck.

Further close-ups show the detailing on the main body of the shirt along with the cuffs, as well as the inclusion of the updated Hillsborough tribute on the back.

The shirt is striking in its simplicity, and though it must be stressed that designs can change and this is far from an official unveiling, it seems likely this will be the shirt worn at Anfield in 2022/23.

As ever, this latest leak has prompted a mixed response from supporters on social media:

Looks like a PES Kit but I like it Liverpool "leaked" home kit for Next season pic.twitter.com/iwrZEC5hRm — The Kop Council (@TheKopCouncil) February 12, 2022

Nodded off looking at this https://t.co/dkFYM6brwb — Scouser Soze @LFC (@scouser_soze) February 12, 2022

Less is more, that's a cracker https://t.co/shwrin7rDe — Ciaran Miley (@CiaranMiley) February 12, 2022

Liverpool are likely to wear their new home kit on the final day of the Premier League campaign, which will be at home to Wolves on May 22.

* Images via @semihkcecioglu