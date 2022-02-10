Jurgen Klopp was more than happy with what he saw from his side in the 2-0 win against Leicester, and Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were shown plenty of love.

Here are four key points from the boss after the latest victory:

‘He looks like a Liverpool player!’

Luis Diaz has hit the ground running and in his two appearances to date has only seen excitement grow for what he can offer the team moving forward.

And Klopp isn’t an exception, welcoming the fact that his No. 23 has looked like a “Liverpool player” from the off.

“That’s exactly the impression he made in training and that’s why we thought ‘let’s give it [a start] a try.

“When we saw him play for Porto we thought that’s exactly what we want him to do as well, on top of that he seems to be a really smart football boy.

“Has obviously watched Liverpool quite a lot. We don’t overload new players with information in the first week, but we have a look and when we looked he looked like a Liverpool player!”

Salah returns!

If it was Mohamed Salah‘s choice, he’d have been in the XI just days after his AFCON heartbreak.

It wasn’t and it meant a place on the bench, but his outing came close to seeing him find the net a time or two.

The first was a “genius” move on the counter before an “incredible situation” to find the crossbar.

“But that’s just Mo,” is what Klopp said. “He had 35 minutes, that was the idea to bring him early and use it then. He gives the game a different dimension.”

What about Man City?

It’s not in Liverpool’s hands but pressure can be placed on the current leaders and that’s all the Reds can do at this stage.

Klopp knows just that and it’s simply a matter of collecting the points on offer and seeing where it takes Liverpool in the next run of games.

“I’m not sure we are in a position to get them on their toes, to be honest,” the boss said of City.

“It’s not important at the moment. We have no chance to catch them, but that doesn’t mean we shall not try to play the best possible season for us.

“First and foremost we have to win our football games. This club is massive and since I’m here I cannot remember a game we lost and everyone was like, ‘Yeah, you can lose that game!’

“It’s always the same situation, there’s a game we put on the shirt and we have to win it – doesn’t always work out.”

Where is Jota’s limit?

It was another game with the No. 20 at the heart of the result, with Jota the in-form player for the Reds.

“He is obviously in a really good goalscoring moment, which is incredibly helpful.

“It’s always helpful but in the absence of Sadio and Mo it was extremely helpful. We knew he was good, we had no idea where his limit is.

“I’m not sure he is already there, he is just improving.”

We’re in for a real treat, aren’t we?