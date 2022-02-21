Rhys Williams rescued a point for Liverpool’s under-23s with a very, very late header against Blackburn Rovers on what was another wet and windy occasion at the academy.

Liverpool U23s 1-1 Blackburn U23s

Premier League 2, Kirkby

February 20, 2022

Goals: Williams 90+3′; Clayton OG 45+3′

The centre-back was back in academy action after his frustrating loan spell with Swansea came to an end in January after just seven appearances for the Championship side.

With Nat Phillips making the temporary switch to Bournemouth, Williams now occupies the role as Jurgen Klopp‘s fifth-choice centre-back and the minor role again took him to Barry Lewtas on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has twice been involved with the U23s since his return and on Sunday lined up alongside familiar faces in Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson, Billy Koumetio and Max Woltman.

With one storm after another hitting the UK, to say the game was played in adverse conditions was an understatement with the first half twice temporarily halted due to the weather.

The young Reds had their chances throughout a disjointed opening half, with Morton and Jack Bearne asking questions before Tom Clayton inadvertently pushed the ball into his own net.

Liverpool had struggled to clear Blackburn’s corner on the cusp of halftime and Clayton was the unfortunate one to take the last touch to put Rovers into the lead.

The second half continued to see Liverpool ask questions and make the most of the conditions, but with one stop and block after another, a defeat beckoned.

But with only moments left in the fixture and Rovers unable to effectively clear their lines from Liverpool’s corner, Morton pounced with his cross met by Williams to head home.

The 21-year-old ran straight for Lewtas on the touchline with his teammates not far behind to make for jubilant scenes after clinching a point, with Harvey Elliott watching on.

Liverpool U23s: Pitaluga; Bradley, R. Williams, Koumetio, Norris; Clarkson, Morton, Clayton (Corness 84′); Balagizi (O’Rourke 62′), Bearne (Quansah 77′), Woltman

Subs not used: Kelly, Wilson

Next match: Arsenal (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday, Feb 25, 7pm (GMT)