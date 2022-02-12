Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Credit: @issahakufatawu10 Instagram
Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  

Teenage prodigy Liverpool ‘signed’ has now joined another club

Back in the summer, Liverpool were heavily linked with Ghana prodigy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, with claims a £1.5 million deal had been struck – only now he has a new club.

For a month, the Reds were persistently touted as suitors for the 17-year-old widely considered as the next big thing in his home country.

Issahaku, who has been on loan with Dreams FC from parent club Steadfast FC in his native Ghana, saw a move to Bayer Leverkusen fall through due to claims of Liverpool’s interest.

It was even reported by journalists in Africa that a deal had been reached worth £1.5 million, with it claimed that the teenager had agreed a five-year contract.

Credit: @issahakufatawu10 Instagram

  • Name: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
  • Age: 17
  • Nationality: Ghana
  • Position: Attacking midfielder, winger

    • Steadfast FC president Haruna Iddrisu seemed to back up these claims as he confirmed his player would be on the move to Europe, though Liverpool were never named.

    Eventually, reports in both England and Portugal moved to debunk these rumours, with it suggested that Issahaku would instead join Sporting CP.

    That has now been corroborated by Joy Sports reporter George Addo Jr., with Issahaku departing for Lisbon this week, where he will initially join the under-23s squad.

    Issahaku was pictured at the airport alongside a supporter wearing a Sporting shirt, having previously been with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

    The youngster would have been unable to sign for Liverpool until his 18th birthday on March 8, though The Athletic’s James Pearce reported in June that the club were “adamant they have no involvement.”

    In October, Issahaku’s agent was claimed to have confirmed the deal with Sporting, though he explained that the deal would go through on January 8 – over a month ago.

    Sporting are yet to confirm Issahaku’s arrival, but it seems only a matter of time for a player who, it transpires, was never close to moving to Merseyside.

