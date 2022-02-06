Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

The timely omen for Liverpool’s pursuit to match FA Cup record under Klopp

Liverpool can reach the last-16 of the FA Cup for only the second time under Jurgen Klopp with victory today, and the kickoff time makes for a promising omen.

Liverpool have won each of the last six meetings in all competitions, including the 2012 League Cup Final at Wembley – the Reds winning 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Jordan Henderson remains at Anfield from that day.

It is 92 years since the teams last met in the FA Cup. Only against Millwall (93 years from 1896-1989) have Liverpool had a longer wait to play the same opponent in the competition.

And Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 21 games at Anfield since a home loss to Fulham in March.

 

The Early Bird Gets the Worm

A general aerial view of Anfield, Kop end. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This match will start at 12 pm, it will be the Reds’ earliest kick-off in a FA Cup tie since they won 2-0 at Leeds in 2001 and went on to lift the trophy.

It will be the earliest ever kick-off time for a game in this competition at Anfield.

 

Time for 2/7

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Victory will see Liverpool reach the last-16 for the second time in seven seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

And the manager has now fielded 79 different players in his 17 FA Cup games in charge of the Reds.

And this is the first time in five years they have been drawn against a team from outside the top-flight in successive rounds of the FA Cup. In 2016/17 they defeated Plymouth after a replay only to lose at home to Wolves in Round four.

 

Penalty Hits

CARDIFF, WALES - Saturday, April 20, 2019: Liverpool's captain James Milner celebrates scoring the second goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Cardiff City FC and Liverpool FC at the Cardiff City Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Only three penalties have been scored in the fixture – all by Liverpool. Tommy Lucas (league) in 1927, Dick Edmed (FA Cup) in 1928 and James Milner in the Premier League in 2019.

Billy Liddell is the only Reds player to miss a penalty against City, doing so in April 1954, while Cardiff’s Jimmy Gill saw his spot-kick saved by Elisha Scott in 1924.

The Reds have won all three of their FA Cup penalty shoot-outs, the last in the 2006 final against West Ham and have won 17 of 24 in all competitions.

 

A Long Cardiff Wait

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 27, 2018: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (R) and Cardiff City's captain Sean Morrison line-up with referee Stuart Atwell before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

City’s last win against Liverpool, which is their biggest at Anfield, came in December 1959 when they won 4-0. It was Bill Shankly’s first match in charge of Liverpool.

The clean sheet in their win at Barnsley four days ago was their first in 28 games since a win at Blackpool on August 14.

 

Man with the Whistle

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 23, 2015: Liverpool's Divock Origi is shown a yellow card by referee Andrew Madley against Carlisle United during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andrew Madley takes charge of the Reds for only the fifth time in his career – the last being the Carabao Cup win over Leicester in December, which Liverpool won on penalties.

 

This Season’s Scorers

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 14, Mané 10, Firmino 7, Minamino 6, Fabinho 5, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Van Dijk 2, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

Cardiff: Moore 5, Colwill 4, Flint 4, Collins 3, M. Harris 3, McGuinness 3, Morrison 3,
Davies 2, Watkins 2, Bacuna 1, Hugill 1, Ikpeazu 1, Murphy 1, Pack 1, Watters 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

