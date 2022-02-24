Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Thiago’s surprise & Klopp’s message – 4 things fans are talking about after 6-goal rout

This Liverpool team is one to savour and they’re enjoying the ride as much as the supporters and the 6-0 win over Leeds was another example of their intentions this season.

There was no mistaking just how imperative three points were at Anfield on Wednesday with the chance to take the gap to Man City to just three points one that had to be taken.

And taken it was, emphatically so. A penalty double from Mohamed Salah, a wondergoal from Joel Matip and a brace from Sadio Mane was finished off with a firm Virgil van Dijk header.

The six-goal rout not only keeps Liverpool on City’s coattails, but it also offered a healthy boost to the goal difference which is now four more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

The performance and the implication of the result left plenty for fans to discuss after the match, with a running theme of embracing just how special this Jurgen Klopp side is.

 

Matip is still the word

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip (L) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A goal we had all dreamed of and it certainly lived up to the billing, and Thiago most definitely enjoyed it alongside everyone else! Just look at the Spaniard’s reaction…

You can’t help but smile!

 

Van Dijk dominance

Matchday, Anfield, Van Dijk, flag, Liverpool (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Dutchman was at his effortless best, with the swagger firmly in tow on what was another Anfield night to remember.

Another league game that extended his run without defeat on home soil, with his tally now standing at 59 games – with 51 victories and only eight draws for a win percentage of 86.4 percent.

It equals Lee Sharpe’s record for the most league home games unbeaten for a single club. Incredible.

Just how far will the colossus go?

 

Klopp’s passion!

Jurgen Klopp celebrates, fist pumps, the Kop (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Just look at what it means, a reaction straight from the heart that said it all as the race to the title continued. It’s brilliant no matter the angle!

Eight fist pumps, six for each goal and two for good measure. Get in, Jurgen!
 

‘We’ll be coming down the road’

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (R) celebrates after scoring the sixth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This is a special time to be a Red, don’t be taking it for granted. Wednesday night felt different and this team is more than up for the task at hand.

Embrace it, relish it and enjoy the ride – it’s going to be an intense one!

Now for Wembley!

