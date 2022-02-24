This Liverpool team is one to savour and they’re enjoying the ride as much as the supporters and the 6-0 win over Leeds was another example of their intentions this season.

There was no mistaking just how imperative three points were at Anfield on Wednesday with the chance to take the gap to Man City to just three points one that had to be taken.

And taken it was, emphatically so. A penalty double from Mohamed Salah, a wondergoal from Joel Matip and a brace from Sadio Mane was finished off with a firm Virgil van Dijk header.

The six-goal rout not only keeps Liverpool on City’s coattails, but it also offered a healthy boost to the goal difference which is now four more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

The performance and the implication of the result left plenty for fans to discuss after the match, with a running theme of embracing just how special this Jurgen Klopp side is.

Matip is still the word

A goal we had all dreamed of and it certainly lived up to the billing, and Thiago most definitely enjoyed it alongside everyone else! Just look at the Spaniard’s reaction…

I’m not one for jumping to wild conclusions, but I’m pretty sure Joël Matip just set off a chain reaction which results in the quadruple. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 23, 2022

On my way home from Anfield where I saw Joel Matip turn into Kenny Dalglish and, honestly, I can’t see how life gets any better from this point on. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) February 23, 2022

Another game where all of Liverpool's front three score (Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, and Joel Matip). — Mark Kastner (@mkstnr) February 23, 2022

Joel Matip is my spirit animal. — Ross (@rossic89) February 23, 2022

You can’t help but smile!

Van Dijk dominance

The Dutchman was at his effortless best, with the swagger firmly in tow on what was another Anfield night to remember.

Another league game that extended his run without defeat on home soil, with his tally now standing at 59 games – with 51 victories and only eight draws for a win percentage of 86.4 percent.

It equals Lee Sharpe’s record for the most league home games unbeaten for a single club. Incredible.

Van Dijk equals the PL record of unbeaten home games for a single club (59) and caps it with a goal. What a fella. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) February 23, 2022

A goal for Virgil van Dijk to cap off him equalling Lee Sharpe’s record of 59 home Premier League matches without losing. An absolute colossus. pic.twitter.com/deHjODlWEc — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) February 23, 2022

59 games unbeaten at Anfield for Virgil van Dijk is just ridiculous #LFC — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) February 23, 2022

… Word too for Virgil van Dijk. Goal aside, he was utterly magnificent again today. I’m guilty of taking him for granted and that is wrong because his is a talent that should alway be fully appreciated. A once-in-a-lifetime centre-back. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) February 23, 2022

Just how far will the colossus go?

Klopp’s passion!

Just look at what it means, a reaction straight from the heart that said it all as the race to the title continued. It’s brilliant no matter the angle!

Jürgen Klopp goes for just the 7 fist pumps to the Kop. The ruthless mentality shown by the players exactly what the manager wanted just 4 days before a Wembley final. Means just as much in the wider picture. 3 points behind City, with a 4 superior goal difference now pic.twitter.com/it0spi6faY — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) February 23, 2022

That Klopp fist pump was intense! He knows — Marcus (@Hamez_Milner) February 23, 2022

That just feels like such a big win, feels like each win is helping us define our season. Klopp’s celebration with the Kop just then told a thousand words. He knows how big this is and what we’re building. What a time lads, embrace it!! — Tom W?? (@Valiant_Virgil) February 23, 2022

Klopp's celebration is a whole mood https://t.co/TEgjD4kwdd — E.L-M.U.L.A (@KofiOwusuElMula) February 23, 2022

It’s now 68 unbeaten home PL games in a row at Anfield & I’ve finally now seen a 6-0 which means I’ve now seen games finishing 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 5-0, 6-0, 7-0, 8-0 & 9-0, here’s Klopp doing an extended celebration after tonight’s match to mark the occasion pic.twitter.com/jaLTSmCpBx — Mark Armstrong (@markarmwwe) February 23, 2022

Eight fist pumps, six for each goal and two for good measure. Get in, Jurgen!



‘We’ll be coming down the road’

This is a special time to be a Red, don’t be taking it for granted. Wednesday night felt different and this team is more than up for the task at hand.

Embrace it, relish it and enjoy the ride – it’s going to be an intense one!

Last night was something special from #LFC. To produce that with pressure on after City’s loss, and on the eve of a final, was remarkable. Klopp really let his emotion show at the end – feels like stars are aligning again. Diaz was magic, and Henderson again superb off the bench pic.twitter.com/ZrwU36zpqe — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) February 24, 2022

Form table over the last 6 games has been ridiculous. Played 6, won 6, scored 18, conceded 2. OOOF. And when you think it cant get any better…. you scroll down to find the Ev! pic.twitter.com/jNn5YFoexy — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) February 23, 2022

Still can’t believe how mustard this Liverpool team is — nate (@natefc) February 24, 2022

No matter what happens this season from here, I’m just gonna enjoy the ride. Because that’s what football is all about and also because this squad is special. We should make the most of it instead of stressing and bitching and moaning. It ain’t gonna last forever guys. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) February 23, 2022

What a game. Didn’t get out of second gear. It could have been 6 at half time. We’re so lucky yanno. Breath it in. This team is so so special. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) February 23, 2022

This is the Liverpool team & manager that won the Champions League, then the Premier League, BUT with all the experience of having won those trophies PLUS loads more boss players as depth. I thought that Liverpool was the best I'd ever seen in my life. This one's better. pic.twitter.com/4fypQyTObr — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) February 23, 2022

Now for Wembley!