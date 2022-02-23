It’s a huge night at Anfield as Liverpool can move to within three points of Man City with a win over Leeds. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

It has been a significant week for the Reds with results making for a tantalising picture at the top, but now there is a hurdle to clear in the form of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

And while Leeds have suffered three defeats in their last four, Jurgen Klopp knows “if we’re not ready for a fight, we will suffer.”

So it’s time to get stuck in, both the players and the fans, and ensure the pressure is firmly placed on Man City with another three points tonight. Will the Reds do it?

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leeds is not live on TV in the UK, due to this being a re-arranged fixture and taking place while Champions League games are on.

UEFA have allowed domestic games to be scheduled on European nights, but they cannot be shown live in the host nation. This game was originally due to have been live on BT Sport on Boxing Day.

Live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leeds and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

