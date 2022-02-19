Anfield is the place, Liverpool vs. Norwich the game as Premier League action takes centre stage this afternoon. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Merely three days after a valuable win at the San Siro and it’s back to the Reds’ home turf, with 18th-place Norwich the side awaiting Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

Liverpool head into the clash off the back of seven straight wins while the Canaries were handed a 4-0 defeat by Man City last time out, with Dean Smith no doubt expecting a response.

But the Reds have had Norwich‘s number since 1994, will that be the case again today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Norwich is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Norwich and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.