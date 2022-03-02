Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 2, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scores the first goal during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
‘Better than Messi don’t you know’ – Liverpool fans pleased for Taki Minamino!

Takumi Minamino scored a double to give Liverpool victory in the FA Cup, and he’s now scored more goals than Lionel Messi this season!

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

FA Cup fifth round, Anfield
March 2, 2022

Goals: Minamino 27′ & 39′; Rupp 76′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were looking to stay in the hunt across four competitions this season, achieving that goal in relatively comfortable fashion at Anfield.

Minamino opened the scoring with a well-taken strike, before thundering home his second of the night – his ninth of the season – soon after.

The second half was more of a low-key affair, with Lukas Rupp pulling a goal back for Norwich but the Reds hold on to qualify for the quarter-final for the first time under Klopp.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Minamino earned the bulk of the praise…

“Taki becoming a really important squad player. Fair play to Norwich for having a go aswell. Onto the next one…” – Shaun Hannon on Facebook.

 

Curtis Jones caught the eye in the first half…

 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled, however…

 

Fans couldn’t help but mention that magical ‘q’ word…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

