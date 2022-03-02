‘Better than Messi don’t you know’ – Liverpool fans pleased for Taki Minamino!

Takumi Minamino scored a double to give Liverpool victory in the FA Cup, and he’s now scored more goals than Lionel Messi this season!

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

FA Cup fifth round, Anfield

March 2, 2022

Goals: Minamino 27′ & 39′; Rupp 76′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were looking to stay in the hunt across four competitions this season, achieving that goal in relatively comfortable fashion at Anfield.

Minamino opened the scoring with a well-taken strike, before thundering home his second of the night – his ninth of the season – soon after.

The second half was more of a low-key affair, with Lukas Rupp pulling a goal back for Norwich but the Reds hold on to qualify for the quarter-final for the first time under Klopp.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Minamino earned the bulk of the praise…

10 goal contributions for Minamino now this season. What more can you ask from a squad player? ?? pic.twitter.com/gTA0qsEonA — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 2, 2022

Minamino has 8 goals in ~830 mins this season pic.twitter.com/xJaUgkaNjJ — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 2, 2022

Origi assist Minamino goal THIS IS KLOPP DOMESTIC CUP HERITAGE — R8 ?? (@Nabyllionaire) March 2, 2022

“Taki becoming a really important squad player. Fair play to Norwich for having a go aswell. Onto the next one…” – Shaun Hannon on Facebook.

Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho combined. 3674 minutes. 8 goals. £175mil. Taki Minamino. 846 minutes. 9 goals. £7.5mil pic.twitter.com/Ld0LI9tuXG — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) March 2, 2022

Minamino is Messi in domestic cups. — – (@AnfieldRd96) March 2, 2022

Before Taki Minamino, I was never happy….. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 2, 2022

Curtis Jones caught the eye in the first half…

Curtis Jones is playing like he really wants to make a point to Klopp. — Grace Robertson ????? (@GraceOnFootball) March 2, 2022

Curtis Jones quietly working his way to the top…love it, he never hides #starboy?? pic.twitter.com/lR8zQgSapf — ??????? (@RobTrent66) March 2, 2022

Curtis Jones has been fabulous. The way he is carrying the ball is fantastic. Direct and very effective. Zero qualms with when he’s releasing it as well. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) March 2, 2022

Curtis Jones is a superb player…I really don't care if no one agrees… #LIVNOR — Conrad Kurtz (@kurtz_conrad) March 2, 2022

hope the curtis jones slanderers are watching this because he’s been the best player on the pitch by a mile — mike ??? (@__mike91) March 2, 2022

Curtis Jones has been brilliant tbf — Liv (@66_lfc_) March 2, 2022

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled, however…

Origi and Ox have been poor today. Trying way too hard. Hopefully they score though #LFC — Shadow (@shafiul8) March 2, 2022

Ox is so poor.. Damn — SJohnson….. #6Times ? ? ? ? ? ? (@sheeun11) March 2, 2022

Ox is finished — Mahlatse? (@EmeldaRamokone) March 2, 2022

Fans couldn’t help but mention that magical ‘q’ word…

Takumi Minamino is the reason Liverpool are winning the quadruple and not the double. Cup-tie Minamino is up there with French Open Nadal, UCL Cristiano, Play-off Lebron. — ?? (@LFCHadouken) March 2, 2022

That game was everything I expected it to be: a comedown after Sunday but a win, nonetheless. Minamino excellent, Ox less so, quadruple still on ? — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 2, 2022

Give yer ma a buzz and tell her to put the champagne on ice — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) March 2, 2022

Quadruple is possible. Won’t say much. — Jarred (@JarredLfc) March 2, 2022

The quad dreams remains alive for another while longer then ? — Ryan (@ryan3levis) March 2, 2022

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.