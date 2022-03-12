Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Match Reports  •  

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool: Salah scores his 20th in comfortable win

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th of the Premier League season, and Liverpool’s 2,000th in its history, as they brushed past Brighton on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (28), Amex
March 12, 2022

Goals

Diaz 19′ (assist – Matip)
Salah pen 60′

After their bittersweet 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in midweek, the Reds faced a tough test as they visited an energetic but out-of-form Brighton, who certainly put themselves about early on.

It was Neal Maupay who produced the first real chance, his low, long-range effort whizzing just wide of the post, before Lewis Dunk stretched to deny Sadio Mane at tap-in at the other end.

Liverpool were 1-0 up within 20 minutes, though, with Luis Diaz racing onto Joel Matip‘s brilliant pass and heading home, but Robert Sanchez should have received a red card for his foul on the Colombian in the buildup.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz lies injured after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That VAR shambles fired the Reds up and they gained further control with the lead, with the combination play of Diaz, Mane and Salah, along with the overlapping Jordan Henderson, causing problems.

A stunning break saw Andy Robertson feed Salah and Salah beat Yves Bissouma into the box, but he left his manager fuming as he unsuccessfully went for goal rather than lay it across for Diaz.

HT: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Graham Potter rolled the dice at half-time and sent on Adam Lallana, but the ex-Liverpool midfielder lasted only seven minutes before being forced off by injury.

Quick feet and determination from Salah saw a deflected effort hit the bar, and then after incredible work from Diaz charging to the left flank, the No. 11 scuffed an easier chance wide.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah made no mistake on the hour, though, with the Egyptian tasked with firing in a spot-kick after Yves Bissouma handled Naby Keita‘s goalbound shot for Liverpool’s 2,000th Premier League goal.

On came Diogo Jota and Thiago as Salah and Keita, both nursing a minor issues, made way, as the Reds looked set to flex their squad depth and extend their lead further.

Instead, they largely settled, controlling the game despite an increasingly aggressive opponent, clinching a 2-0 win and a vital three points to close in on Man City.

TIA Man of the Match: Luis Diaz

Referee: Mike Dean

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Bissouma (Welbeck 66′), Alzate (Lallana 45+1′, Gross 53′), March; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs not used: Steele, McGill, Duffy, Leonard, Mwepu, Moder

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Milner 86′), Keita (Thiago 64′); Salah (Jota 64′), Diaz, Mane

Subs not used: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Jones, Elliott, Firmino

Next match: Arsenal (A) – Premier League – Wednesday, March 16, 8.15pm (GMT)

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments