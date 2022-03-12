Mohamed Salah scored his 20th of the Premier League season, and Liverpool’s 2,000th in its history, as they brushed past Brighton on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (28), Amex

March 12, 2022

Goals

Diaz 19′ (assist – Matip)

Salah pen 60′

After their bittersweet 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in midweek, the Reds faced a tough test as they visited an energetic but out-of-form Brighton, who certainly put themselves about early on.

It was Neal Maupay who produced the first real chance, his low, long-range effort whizzing just wide of the post, before Lewis Dunk stretched to deny Sadio Mane at tap-in at the other end.

Liverpool were 1-0 up within 20 minutes, though, with Luis Diaz racing onto Joel Matip‘s brilliant pass and heading home, but Robert Sanchez should have received a red card for his foul on the Colombian in the buildup.

That VAR shambles fired the Reds up and they gained further control with the lead, with the combination play of Diaz, Mane and Salah, along with the overlapping Jordan Henderson, causing problems.

A stunning break saw Andy Robertson feed Salah and Salah beat Yves Bissouma into the box, but he left his manager fuming as he unsuccessfully went for goal rather than lay it across for Diaz.

HT: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

Graham Potter rolled the dice at half-time and sent on Adam Lallana, but the ex-Liverpool midfielder lasted only seven minutes before being forced off by injury.

Quick feet and determination from Salah saw a deflected effort hit the bar, and then after incredible work from Diaz charging to the left flank, the No. 11 scuffed an easier chance wide.

Salah made no mistake on the hour, though, with the Egyptian tasked with firing in a spot-kick after Yves Bissouma handled Naby Keita‘s goalbound shot for Liverpool’s 2,000th Premier League goal.

On came Diogo Jota and Thiago as Salah and Keita, both nursing a minor issues, made way, as the Reds looked set to flex their squad depth and extend their lead further.

Instead, they largely settled, controlling the game despite an increasingly aggressive opponent, clinching a 2-0 win and a vital three points to close in on Man City.

TIA Man of the Match: Luis Diaz

Referee: Mike Dean

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Bissouma (Welbeck 66′), Alzate (Lallana 45+1′, Gross 53′), March; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs not used: Steele, McGill, Duffy, Leonard, Mwepu, Moder

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Milner 86′), Keita (Thiago 64′); Salah (Jota 64′), Diaz, Mane

Subs not used: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Jones, Elliott, Firmino

Next match: Arsenal (A) – Premier League – Wednesday, March 16, 8.15pm (GMT)