The tightest of modern rivalries, there is so little to separate Liverpool and Man City in their ongoing title fight – with the rest of the Premier League way below.

This season has seen Liverpool renew their title race with City, having fallen off last term after a nightmare run of injuries including every senior centre-back.

Victory over Arsenal on Wednesday night saw Jurgen Klopp‘s side draw to within a point of their rivals, and if they beat Watford in their lunchtime kickoff after the international break they could, at least briefly, jump ahead.

All eyes, however, are on the Etihad on April 10, with the two sides set to meet in a clash that could ultimately decide where the title is lifted come the end of May.

Both Klopp and his counterpart Pep Guardiola have been full of praise for their opposition, and though City have three titles to Liverpool’s one during the two managers’ time together in the Premier League, there is a tiny margin separating them.

As highlighted by Squawka after the Reds drew level on games played with their win at Arsenal, since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, there is only one point separating City and Liverpool:

Most points won in the Premier League since the start of the 2018/19 season: ? 335 – Man City ??

? 334 – Liverpool ? ONE. POINT. GAP. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2022

From 143 Premier League games, City have taken 335 points while Liverpool have earned 334 – which is remarkable from a Reds perspective given their struggle throughout 2020/21.

It shows the ridiculous standards maintained by both sides, with Klopp attesting to this in his post-Arsenal press conference.

“I know that the only chance we have is to win an incredible amount of football games,” he told reporters.

“Because our opponents win an incredible amount of football games. There’s no chance to drop.

“I said it before, the last few years we pushed each other on insane levels. We only had 90-odd points because they had that many points, and they only had it because we had it.

“That’s the situation. It makes each game a final. You can enjoy that, absolutely, but you need to be ready for the intensity as well.”

To hammer home the incredible consistency of both Liverpool and City, the side with the next-most points since the start of 2018/19 is Chelsea with 264 – 70 fewer than the Reds!