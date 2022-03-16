Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Jota and Bobby’s magic moments – Best photos as LFC close the gap to 1 point!

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino brought the magic in two game-defining moments just eight minutes apart at Arsenal, two goals that have Liverpool breathing down Man City‘s necks.

With the Gunners on a five-game winning run and with home advantage, there was a feeling of a potential banana skin for the Reds as they looked to take advantage of City’s slip up.

And while there was nothing pretty about the first-half at a rain-sodden Emirates, Liverpool needed only two moments of pure quality to have the job boxed off.

It was not for the feint hearted as at one end Thiago forced the expert intervention of Alisson before then feeding in Jota who finished exquisitely at the near post.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It set off celebrations of pure relief from Jurgen Klopp‘s players and in the stands.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal\ during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pure magic.

And while Jota did not get to revel in his moment for too long, his replacement in Firmino would have the travelling Kop bouncing in jubilation again just eight minutes later.

Having started the move off with sublime pressing into the box, he’d soon find himself on the end of Andy Robertson‘s delivery for a deft and genius finish into the net.

Some way to mark you return to action after a month without a game!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This team are just built different.

They saw out the remaining 30 minutes with complete professionalism and on their terms, their ninth league win in a row safely tied up with a bow.

It was another statement and a vital one at that, with the gap to Man City now just a single point with nine games remaining. Game on.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates with goal-scorer Roberto Firmino (R) after the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And, truly, the celebrations said it all.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (L) and Andy Robertson celebrates their side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's goal-scorer Roberto Firmino (L) and Diogo Jota celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is something brewing here and we’ll soon know just how special it will be, but for now, just revel it in all.

These really are the days.

