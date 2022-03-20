Andy Robertson could join Trent Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines for the international break, with the left-back testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Klopp revealed before Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday that Robertson had been omitted from the travelling squad due to illness.

Neither Mohamed Salah nor Sadio Mane made the trip to the City Ground either, though the pair were simply rested ahead of the World Cup playoffs between Egypt and Senegal later this month.

But speaking after the FA Cup quarter-final victory, Klopp then explained that Robertson had in fact tested positive for Covid.

There is a strong chance, then, that the Scotland captain will be forced out of his country’s upcoming friendlies against Poland (March 24) and one of Austria or Wales (March 29).

Meanwhile, Klopp also confirmed that James Milner had spent the last week out due to Covid, though the manager told Goal’s Neil Jones that his vice-captain is now back available.

Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate have also missed games of late due to illness, though both started against Forest.

If Robertson does miss the international break, he could effectively be given time to rest ahead of a ridiculous run of fixtures throughout April.

Liverpool are to play Watford (April 2), Benfica (April 5), Man City (April 10), Benfica (April 13), Man City (April 16), Man United (April 19), Everton (April 24) and Newcastle (30) next month, with a potential Champions League semi-final to take place, too.

Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of England contention, but it is claimed that the right-back is targeting a return for the Premier League clash with City.