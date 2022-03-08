Liverpool host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP).

Tonight's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino, Diaz, Origi

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Sanchez

Subs: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Vecino, Dzeko, Ranocchia, Gosens, Correa, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Caicedo

