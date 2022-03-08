Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) and Inter Milan's Alexis Sa?nchez during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan – Follow the Champions League decider here!

Liverpool host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino, Diaz, Origi

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Sanchez

Subs: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Vecino, Dzeko, Ranocchia, Gosens, Correa, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Caicedo

Our coverage updates automatically below:

