Liverpool host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash this evening. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP).
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino, Diaz, Origi
Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Sanchez
Subs: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Vecino, Dzeko, Ranocchia, Gosens, Correa, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Caicedo
