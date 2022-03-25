Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2016: Liverpool supporters arrive for the International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans slam “pure contempt” from FA after attempt at semi-final travel ‘solution’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The FA have done little to soothe the disconnect between the north-west and London for Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final meeting with Man City, offering a measly number of free buses to fans.

Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City has been confirmed to take place on Saturday, April 16 with kickoff scheduled for 3.30pm (BST).

The Easter weekend event, however, takes place during engineering works on the train lines which the FA were informed of last year by Network Rail.

With severely disrupted travel for Liverpool and Man City fans, calls came from supporter groups and the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region to move the match from Wembley.

But with a 30-year agreement to host all FA Cup semi-finals and finals at the national stadium due to a financial necessity, the likelihood of a change was always near on impossible.

Many, therefore, expected significant support from the FA for fans to be able to make the journey south but only 100 free buses from Anfield and the Etihad Stadium have been confirmed.

That caters for approximately 5,000 fans of more than 60,000 expected to attend from both clubs, it hardly makes a dent and fans were quick to have their say on social media:

It did not take long for fans to be forgotten despite the constant nod to their importance throughout the pandemic when games were silent and soulless in their absence.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments