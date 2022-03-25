Date confirmed for Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final vs. Man City

Liverpool’s clash with Man City in the FA Cup semi-final has been confirmed, with the fixture to come less than a week after their all-important Premier League showdown.

The Reds confirmed their place in the last four of the FA Cup with a 1-0 at Nottingham Forest, meaning the league trip to Aston Villa will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Wembley meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side is now confirmed to be taking place on Saturday, April 16, with kickoff at 3.30pm (BST), live on BBC One in the UK.

With no direct train passage from the north-west to London that weekend, there have been mass calls to move the semi-final away from Wembley, but that has been resisted by the FA.

It means there are just six days separating their Premier League clash at the Etihad and the FA Cup showdown, making for an intense week that also has a Champions League tie to navigate in midweek.

While Liverpool will host Benfica for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, City will travel to Atletico Madrid in their respective tie between their two domestic games against one another.

It makes up part of an intense month for the Reds, which starts with the visit of Watford (April 2) and ends with a trip to Newcastle (April 30) in the Premier League.

There are at least eight games across three competitions in the space of 28 days, and the potential for one more if they progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

If not, the midweek slot could be filled by the postponed trip to Villa to ensure that the Reds have a game every weekend and midweek throughout the entire month of April.

Liverpool FC fixtures in April