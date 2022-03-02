Liverpool give FA Cup squad hint as U19s take on UEFA Youth League

Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League side to meet Genk in the last-16 knockout tie has offered a hint at some of the academy players Jurgen Klopp could turn to against Norwich.

Just three days on from a battle of attrition over 120 minutes and a penalty shootout, changes will be aplenty for Liverpool in their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

It is entirely possible that 11 changes beckon and youth could again get their shot under the Anfield lights as Klopp looks for fresh legs to get the job done.

And with the under-19s taking part in their one-legged Youth League last-16 knockout tie against Genk (2pm), Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad offers a hint at who could be with the first team tonight.

Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck and Tyler Morton were all notably absent from the teamsheet at Kirkby, although the latter was substituted with an injury only five days ago.

The hope was that Morton, who was later seen on crutches, had only suffered a dead leg. With Fabinho to be rested, it would be an ideal opportunity to field the 19-year-old, fitness permitting.

Bradley, meanwhile, has a strong chance to make his sixth senior appearance this season to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold, which would allow Joe Gomez to start at centre-back.

The fitness of Kaide Gordon remains an unknown having only last made a teamsheet for either the senior or academy side in Liverpool’s last FA Cup fixture against Cardiff last month.

But if fit, the 17-year-old is a likely option to start from the bench as too Owen Beck with Kostas Tsimikas in line to make his 19th appearance of 2021/22.

Other potential squad members for Klopp this evening could also include Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson and Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who have all aged out of the under-19s competition.

Liverpool U19s vs. Genk: Davies; Mabaya, Quansah, Koumetio, Norris; Corness, Frauendorf, Balagizi; Musialowski, Woltman, Cannonier

Subs: Mrozek, Jonas, Miles, Scanlon, Pilling, Clark, O’Rourke