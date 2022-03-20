Liverpool’s 2022/23 away kit latest design to be leaked

A white and black colour combination is anticipated for Liverpool’s away kit next season, with a leak showing off the interesting design.

While the current season is still very much in full swing, preparations for the next are continually in motion with the reveal of the new kits on the horizon.

Various images have been leaked regarding the Reds’ home design for 2022/23, taking on a simple look that is similar to that of the Reebok era back in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

But as for the third and away kits, the colour palette of dark atomic teal, rio teal and siren red for the former and white and black for the latter is all that has been disclosed.

Now, the reliable Footy Headlines have reported a leak of Nike’s design for the next away strip – with a marble swirl design in light blue and purple taking centre stage.

The base of the shirt is predominantly white, with black accents for the LFC crest, Nike logo, Standard Chartered sponsor and shirt collar and cuffs.

As has previously been the case, designs can change and Footy Headlines are a reliable outlet and they state the accuracy as 80 percent for the latest leak.

As for what Alisson would don, the away goalkeeper strip is set to be black with white logos, with the home to feature two shades of purple.

This design for the away kit is akin to a previous leak that was listed as ‘Ocean Depths’, with the colour palette initially a dark green with a similar marble/swirl effect.

With the ecru away kit proving a big hit this season, the next edition has a lot to live up to.