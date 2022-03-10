Luis Diaz has admitted his own “surprise” at how quickly he has been able to settle at Liverpool, crediting his team-mates and coaches for helping him adjust.

With Divock Origi injured and both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the Africa Cup of Nations, Diaz was thrown in at the deep end upon his £50 million move from Porto.

After coming off the bench against Cardiff and helping set up a goal just two days after his arrival, the Colombian then started his first Premier League game in the 2-0 win over Leicester.

Just over a month on from his first training session, Diaz has already played nine times for his new club, including five starts, and he has captured the imagination with his bright performances, scoring against Norwich.

Now, he is a go-to player for Jurgen Klopp – either as a starter or off the bench – and speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the No. 23 said it could hardly have gone better so far.

“It’s going the best way possible and it’s kind of the way that we all wanted,” he explained.

“Certainly from a personal point of view, it’s just how I wanted to try to start and what I’ve dreamed of and how I dreamed of starting.

“I knew that I’d come to a very competitive club involved in everything. So, I’m really, really happy how it’s started and long may it continue.”

With Diogo Jota struggling on his return to the starting lineup against Inter Milan in midweek and Roberto Firmino likely to be slowly reintegrated, Diaz could start on his 10th appearance on Saturday against Brighton.

It could give him the platform to further impress, and while he has been “surprised” at how smoothly his transition from Porto to Liverpool has been, the winger believes he has been given the best environment to perform.

“It has been a bit of a surprise, yeah,” he continued.

“This is how I wanted everything to work out. I wanted to settle as quickly as possible, as I was saying before, and to get to know the style of play and feel comfortable.

“In training and on the field, I think I’ve managed to develop a good understanding with my teammates – and I think that’s been down to both them and the coaching staff, who have helped me in this settling-in period.

“They have been a great help to me. I’m here to try to help, I’m here to try to support the team and the lads.

“As I say, I want to just keep doing my best.”