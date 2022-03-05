Mohamed Salah can equal the record of a goalscoring legend with a strike against West Ham today, which would also see him hit a stunning milestone for Liverpool.

In all competitions this season, Salah averages a goal every 102 minutes.

One more goal will see him equal John Toshack’s club record of 10 goals against West Ham in all competitions.

Along with Watford, Salah has scored more goals against the Hammers than he has against any other team (nine). That tally is the Liverpool record against West Ham in league games.

He has scored in seven of his last nine appearances against the Londoners.

Salah is one goal short of reaching 20 league goals in a single campaign for the fourth time in his five seasons with the Reds. He scored 19 times in the other season.

Extending the winning run

Liverpool could record a seventh successive league win for the first time since February 2020.

They have won their last 11 games in league and cup.

Not since August 2006 (in a sequence of 14) have they recorded a 12th successive victory (includes the 2006 FA Cup final penalty-shootout victory over West Ham).

Milestones

Liverpool’s next win will be their 600th in the Premier League and will become the fourth club to achieve the feat after Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

They are also three goals away from recording their 2,000th in the Premier League era with only United (2,172) scoring more.

The Reds need two goals to record 100 against West Ham in the Premier League.

A 110-year record!

Should a player score his first league goal of the season this team will set a new club record of 18 different league scorers in a single campaign, surpassing the 17 in 1911/12.

Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner, Joe Gomez and Alisson are all yet to score a league goal this season…

Klopp’s resolve

No team has done a league double over Liverpool during the reign of Jurgen Klopp.

The last team to achieve the feat were United in 2015/16, a fortnight after West Ham, with each club’s first win coming against Brendan Rodgers.

West Ham last won at Anfield in August 2015, with that 3-0 win their only victory at the stadium in 48 league visits, dating back to September 1963.

This time last year

With 12 league games still to play, Liverpool have scored two more goals (70) than they did in the whole of last season.

Their current goal difference of +50 is their best at this stage of a campaign since 1987/88, while the 70 goals recorded is their best since 1895/96 and the third most in their history after 26 league games.

Liverpool are 17 points better off than at this stage of last season.

A victory today will see them with 20 points more than after 27 games last season.

Moyes’ plight

David Moyes will be managing against Liverpool for the 37th time in his career, putting him in joint-15th place on the all-time list of men who have faced the Reds on most occasions.

This season’s win was his first victory in his last 15 league attempts, following four draws and 10 defeats.

He has never won at Anfield in 17 attempts as a manager with Everton, Man United, Sunderland and West Ham.

Tonight’s referee

Jon Moss has reffed games between these teams three times before. Liverpool have won all three.

He has issued four red cards in his 18 top-flight games this season.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 27, Jota 17, Mane 13, Minamino 9, Firmino 8, Fabinho 6, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Diaz 1, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

West Ham: Bowen 12, Antonio 10, Benrahma 8, Lanzini 6, Fornals 5, Rice 4, Soucek 4, Dawson 3, Noble 2, own goals 2, Cresswell 1, Diop 1, Johnson 1, Masuaku 1, Ogbonna 1, Vlasic 1, Yarmolenko 1, Zouma 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).