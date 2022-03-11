Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Mo Salah’s agent gets Liverpool fans talking with latest thinly veiled post

Jurgen Klopp delivered a somewhat worrying update on Mohamed Salah‘s contract and the No. 11’s agent, Ramy Abbas, dropped another social media response.

With 16 months remaining on his current deal and no fresh terms signed, the manager was asked about the situation on Friday and said “It’s Mo’s decision” with the club having done “what the club can do.”

It’s in direct contrast to Salah’s comments from late last year when he stipulated it was in the “club’s hands,” all of which paints a worrisome picture of the current state of affairs.

The manager would conclude that “It’s all completely fine. There’s no rush in that situation,” but it does suggest the club has signalled it is take it or leave it.

And as is often the case in situations pertaining to Salah, his agent, Abbas, looked to make a thinly veiled response on Twitter in the form of laughing emojis.

It certainly got Liverpool fans talking as a result, with various responses:

It is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that Abbas has taken to social media in circumstances such as these and it certainly is not always a good look.

As for Salah’s contract, it will remain a topic that is hotly debated and more so if it gets to the summer and no conclusion has been reached.

