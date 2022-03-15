Liverpool’s postponed Premier League clash with Man United has been given a new date, with four more fixtures moved for TV coverage throughout April.

The visit of United to Anfield was postponed due to the Reds’ progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and it served up a difficult task of rearranging.

However, that tie is now due to take place on Tuesday, April 19, kicking off at 8pm, which is currently three days after the trip to Aston Villa.

That Villa game is one of three others to have been moved for TV in April, with it now a 5.30pm kickoff on Saturday, April 16.

The Merseyside derby at Anfield is now to be held on Sunday, April 24 at 4.30pm, while Newcastle vs. Liverpool is on Saturday, April 30 at 12.30pm.

Both the Villa and Everton games are subject to change, though, depending on whether the Reds reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League respectively.

The semi-finals of the FA Cup will take place around the weekend of April 16/17, while the last four of the Champions League will be contested on April 26/27 and May 3/4.

As it stands, Liverpool will play eight times next month, including the two Champions League quarter-final legs – the opponent for which will be drawn on Friday.

All of those games will be broadcast live in the UK, with five weekend games and three in midweek.

Liverpool FC fixtures in April

* To be moved to Saturday, April 9, 5.30pm if Liverpool or Man City play Champions League quarter-finals on April 12.

** To be moved to a new date if Liverpool progress to FA Cup semi-final.