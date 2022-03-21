Liverpool are into their first FA Cup semi-final under Jurgen Klopp to remain in all three remaining competitions, but the first international break of the year has arrived.

Momentum on Origi to AC Milan…

After eight years, Divock Origi‘s time at Liverpool is set to come to an end in the summer and talk continues to mount over his next destination being in Italy.

And the latest from transfer merchant Fabrizio Romano is that the No. 27 is “more than tempted” by AC Milan’s contract proposal, with talks ongoing with his representatives.

As a free agent, his signature will be a much sought after one but Romano also went on to say that Milan are wanting to “complete the verbal agreement as soon as possible.”

Although with only 14 appearances to his name this season, Origi could still be needed by Klopp but life after the Belgian appears only around the corner.

It’s a likely destination for the 26-year-old and a report that has merit, unlike a certain and costly move for Erling Haaland that has been whispered in some questionable places.

The break is upon us

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s injury is not a ‘serious‘ one and he should be involved in much of Liverpool’s April schedule. Just the news we all wanted to hear!

Naby Keita will also sit out of international duty for Guinea due to a knee issue, a case of Liverpool being extra cautious perhaps? Fingers cross, anyways!

Jurgen Klopp explained the reason Sadio Mane was left out at Forest and he’s certainly saved himself from the bizarre criticm he received from a misinterpreted “little tournament” comment

Latest Liverpool FC news

A travel nightmare awaits Liverpool and Man City fans for the FA Cup semi-final with the train service heavily reduced to London. That north and south divide strikes again and a solution is needed!

Liverpool have held “serious conversations” over PSV winger Cody Gakpo, the 22-year-old has 16 goals and 15 assists in 37 games this season, with the news from reliable sources which helps

Latest Premier League chat

Sheikh Mansour, Man City owner, has been criticised by the UK government for his meeting with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, that fit and proper test shows its worth again then.

Chelsea bidders will be notified if they’re on the shortlist of three on Tuesday, which promises will not be kept from those in the running we wonder…

Mike Dean is to retire at the end of the season, long live his great panache of handing out yellow or red cards…

Gary Neville has levelled the term “Tone Deaf” at Man United‘s players for having a life outside of football as the break started. We all know they’ve been woeful, but locking them away won’t turn that ship around!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Not again…surely!

when people ask me why Keita still ain’t back from his ‘tactical iniury’ in May pic.twitter.com/tNnSfDtSov — ?? (@albaaaaaaaaaaah) March 21, 2022

If you’re not quite ready to let domestic football go, Colchester host Forest Green in League Two – but sticking on a movie on a Monday night could do the trick instead.