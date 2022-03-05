Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Perfect understudy to Van Dijk” – LFC fans love what they saw from Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate was at his imposing best against West Ham, with the young defender again showing Liverpool fans what can they come to expect in the short, medium and long term.

The young Frenchman was again Jurgen Klopp‘s choice to start next to Virgil van Dijk in Joel Matip‘s absence and was readily pitted against Michail Antonio.

While he did not hit the ground running on the night, Konate soon imposed himself and readily handled the West Ham striker to ensure his sight of goal was never an easy one.

Physical, competitive and ready to impose himself across the line, Liverpool fans loved what they saw from the centre-back in what was his 17th appearance for the club:

The 22-year-old arrived in the summer knowing he had stern competition on his hand for a place in the side but he quickly leapt ahead of Joe Gomez in the pecking order.

Klopp has readily voiced his delight at Konate, recently saying “He has all the skills he needs to be a good centre-half” and the welcome fact is that “He can be so much better.”

It’s an exciting prospect and he represents the next wave at Liverpool and plying his trade alongside Virgil van Dijk will only accelerate his growth.

