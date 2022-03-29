Jordan Henderson has lavished praise on England team-mate and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, insisting “the sky is the limit” for the 18-year-old midfielder.

Bellingham is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football, having made the step up from Birmingham to Dortmund look effortless.

Not 19 until June, the teenager has already played over 100 games of senior football, including 83 for Dortmund, scoring 10 goals and assisting 17 for the German club – with six goals and 13 assists in 37 games this season.

With 10 England caps to his name, too, it is no surprise that clubs across Europe are weighing up moves in the summer transfer window.

It is believed that Liverpool are admirers, with Bild even claiming this week that they could rival Real Madrid in their pursuit ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, which would certainly satisfy Henderson.

The Reds captain, speaking to SPORTbible, outlined his belief that “the sky is the limit” for Bellingham.

“I don’t like speaking too highly of players, especially when they’re such a young age because everybody else seems to do that pretty quickly,” he said.

“But I’ve been very impressed.

“I like the way he plays. I like his personality, which is the most important thing. I like the way he conducts himself.

“I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.

“He’s a great lad, a fantastic player and I’m sure he’ll go from strength to strength as he gets older and matures.

“When I watch him, he plays with such maturity even now. The sky is the limit for him really.”

Henderson has struck up a close relationship with Bellingham during their time together with England, with the 31-year-old taking his young counterpart under his wing.

Liverpool fans will be hoping he plays a part in convincing the youngster to swap the Westfalenstadion for Anfield in the near future, with an overhaul likely in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield.

James Milner is due to depart on the expiry of his contract, while decisions will be made over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita as they enter the final year of their deals.

It is not the first time Henderson has praised Bellingham either, having taken a similar approach back in September, saying: “You can see how hungry he is to be a top player and has all the attributes to do that.”

It would, of course, be wrong to suggest there is any ‘tapping up’ involved – but the charm offensive seems to be in full effect.