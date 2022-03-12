The south coast provides the backdrop as Liverpool look for their eighth league win in a row to keep the pressure on Man City. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds saw their impressive 12-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday, but it was not without its positives as passage to the next round of the Champions League was confirmed.

Now it’s Brighton that poses the next test, a side Liverpool will know not to underestimate despite their four defeats in a row having been handed a blow in the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Three points are a must this time around to keep the heat on the league leaders who play on Monday evening, so can the Reds get the job done today?

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Brighton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest away clash in the league on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, ESPN Argentina, Star+, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2, ESPN, YTV, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, RTB, DAZN, ESPN Chile, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Migu, Sky HD, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, TV3 Sport, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1, Free, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spíler1, SíminnSport, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Sport 1, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, K24 TV, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Soico TV, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, mio Stadium 107, Premier Sport, Sportklub 2 Slovenia, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, DAZN 1, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, BT Sport Ultimate, Peacock, K+ SPORT 1

