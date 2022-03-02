Liverpool booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, with the likes of Chelsea, Man City and giant-killers Middlesbrough also in the hat.

The Reds overcame a late revival from Norwich to seal a 2-1 win at Anfield, with Takumi Minamino bringing his season’s tally to nine with both goals.

It was a strong performance from Liverpool despite barely getting out of gear, and now they can look ahead to the quarter-finals.

For Jurgen Klopp, it represents the furthest he has reached in the historic tournament, and after tasting success in the League Cup, his side will be eager for more silverware.

So when is the FA Cup quarter-final draw and who could Liverpool play?

When is the draw?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will take place before Everton vs. Boreham Wood on Thursday night.

How do we watch it?

Everton vs. Boreham Wood is being broadcast live on ITV 1 in the UK, with the draw expected to take place at Wembley around 7.45pm.

Who can Liverpool draw?

Liverpool are ball 4 in the quarter-final draw, and could face any of the following teams:

1 Chelsea

2 Crystal Palace

3 Man City

5 Southampton

6 Middlesbrough

7 Nottingham Forest/Huddersfield Town

8 Everton/Boreham Wood

When will the ties be held?

The FA Cup quarter-finals will take place around the weekend of March 19/20.

What about the Man United game?

Due to Liverpool reaching the quarter-finals, the upcoming visit of Man United in the Premier League will now be rescheduled.

The clash was due to take place on March 20, but a new date will now need to be found, with a likely midweek date available on either April 19 or 20.