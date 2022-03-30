With the World Cup qualifying process now finally complete – but for the delayed play-offs due to Ukraine’s situation – we now know exactly which Liverpool players are and aren’t qualified.

Tuesday night saw delight for Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, but heartache for Mo Salah and Luis Diaz; Senegal and Portugal qualified, while Egypt and Colombia saw their hopes ended.

The World Cup begins on November 21, 2022, with the domestic action pausing on November 13.

Qualified and Likely Going

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

With Origi expected to depart before the World Cup, and Minimino likely too, it means Liverpool will have seven players at the World Cup.

That is, unless there’s somebody signed before then who will be on the plane for Qatar…

Uncertain

Thiago, Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson

Thiago and Firmino’s involvement for their respective countries is unsure, with Thiago not named in a Spain squad since last summer’s Euros and Firmino’s place for Brazil uncertain.

Meanwhile, Robertson’s Scotland are due to play Ukraine in their re-arranged qualifying play-off in June, but that is, of course, uncertain too.

Players Not Going / Unlikely

Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott

With a strong group of players either not qualified or not likely to be part of their country’s squad, Liverpool will need to plan training and organise friendlies for during the World Cup.

Usually, with a traditional summer World Cup, those players would be on their summer break then returning for pre-season around the same time as the World Cup knockout stages.

However, with the Premier League returning just eight days after the World Cup final, players cannot simply return to training and be match fit. They are going to need matches to ensure they’re match fit for the Boxing Day return.

Those friendlies will have to take place away from Anfield, with the club planning to remove the existing roof of the Anfield Road Stand during the World Cup, including having a crane on Anfield’s pitch itself during the process.

Indeed, it would actually make sense to have a ‘pre-season’ style tour abroad during the winter.

There will be six weeks between the Premier League fixtures before and after the World Cup, so Salah, Diaz and co. will need to be match ready still.