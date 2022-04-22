Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans react to latest Mo Salah contract update: “Of course it’s about the money”

With Mo Salah providing an update on his contract talks with Liverpool, fans took to social media to speculate on his claim “not everything is about the money.”

In an interview with FourFourTwo, conducted on the day of the 2-0 win over Watford on April 2, Salah reiterated his desire to stay at Anfield.

But with his contract due to expire in 2023, and no resolution at this stage in talks over an extension, there remains the prospect that the Egyptian departs in just over a year’s time.

“I don’t know, I have one year left,” he said. “I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all.

“So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.”

Salah pledged that he would remain at Liverpool next season regardless, but his comments on “not everything is about the money” when it comes to the current impasse are open to interpretation.

Reacting to the update, supporters took to social media to discuss what Salah could have meant.

 

Many believe he may be after a longer deal…

“If it really isn’t money, I can only suspect it’s length of contract. Maybe he wants 5 years and the club think he’ll be way past it then.”

Adam McAllister on Facebook.

 

But others aren’t convinced it’s not about the money…

“As a fan I don’t know what he wants other than the £££.

“What does he want please? If it’s a cream egg I’ve got him.”

Lee de Quincey on Facebook.

“If it’s not about money why hasn’t he signed the contract then? The fans know what he wants? Yeah, half a million quid a week which is obscene and much as he’s an incredible player if the club give in to him then everyone will be expecting similar wages & we just can’t afford that. If you love the club so much Mo, sign the deal offered.”

Heather Dearie on Facebook.

 

While some suggested Klopp’s future may be a deciding factor…

“I think also to do with klopp and when he leaves and who would be coming in!”

Kellyann Kingsbury on Facebook.

It had been claimed by journalists on Merseyside that there had been slight progress in talks between Salah’s agent and the club, with it expected that he eventually sign a new deal.

But there are clearly still obstacles in the way of an agreement, and it leaves Liverpool fans to stew on the prospect of losing the No. 11 by 2023.

