Kamil Grabara was one of six players to be sold by Liverpool last summer and he’s enjoyed a successful season to date with FC Copenhagen, which has now seen his name added to the record books.

The 23-year-old spent five years on Liverpool’s books, with three of those seeing him venture out on loan to gain senior experience at Huddersfield in the Championship and twice with AGF Aarhus.

The, at times, overconfident and outspoken youngster has developed into a reliable first-choice ‘keeper at Copenhagen, who are edging closer to lifting the Danish Superliga title.

Grabara has been key to the charge, playing in all 24 league games to date and keeping 14 clean sheets in that time.

Copenhagen now hold a nine-point advantage over Midtjylland in the Championship Round with eight games remaining thanks to their 1-0 win against their closest rivals on Sunday.

But the fixture was significant beyond just the points tally in the table, as Grabara kept his seventh successive clean sheet in the league, extending his time without conceding to 704 minutes.

It is this figure that has seen the Polish ‘keeper set a new record in the Danish Super League, with no opposition player breaching his goal since November 28.

Grabara’s 704 minutes eclipse a record that stood for 23 years, now previously held by Jan Hoffmann who went 678 minutes in the Danish top-flight without conceding back in 1999.

He will not have to wait long to attempt to extend his record with Copenhagen back in action on Thursday against Silkeborg, the Championship Round’s lowest-ranked side.

In the season as a whole, Grabara has made 36 appearances in all competitions with 19 clean sheets and only 24 goals conceded – in comparison, that’s five less than Alisson in five fewer games.

His performances have attracted interest from possible suitors and seen him twice called up to Poland’s first team in November and March, although he has yet to be handed his first cap.

If a move was to eventuate, Liverpool did agree to a 20 percent sell-on fee with Copenhagen as part of the £3 million deal back in the summer.