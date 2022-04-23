Frank Lampard has reflected on the touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp that went viral in 2020, admitting he was “a bit misguided” as he looks to avoid a repeat.

While no fans were inside Anfield during Chelsea‘s 5-3 loss to Liverpool two years ago, Lampard was still caught on camera in a verbal tussle with Klopp.

“It’s not a f***ing foul. I’m not asking you, so shut up,” he told Pepijn Lijnders, who was animated in his response to a strong tackle on Sadio Mane.

And as Klopp came to Lijnders’ defence, Lampard told the Liverpool manager: “F*** off you as well. Only title you’ve ever won and you’re fucking giving it the big’un. F*** off.”

With Frank Lampard the leading candidate to be appointed Everton manager, we look back at his touchline argument with Jurgen Klopp… ? Could their rivalry soon be renewed on Merseyside? ? pic.twitter.com/EQ1EjHVOl5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 29, 2022

It was an embarrassing moment for the then-Chelsea manager, who was laughed off by a Liverpool bench including the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

Sunday will see him return to Anfield in charge of the Reds’ rivals, and in his pre-match press conference was asked if he was looking forward to heading back to the stadium in front of a full crowd.

“So nothing can be heard on the videos afterwards? Maybe!” he joked.

“I can’t preach staying on the right side of the line and then say it’s fine for me to maybe get it a little bit wrong, which I did.

“But listen, I think all of us in this job do.

“If you’re human and in this job, what it means to yourself and what it means to your squad, the club and the fans…

“I know it was well-meaning at the time, probably just a bit misguided from my point of view – but I’ve seen lots of managers do that.

“When you actually speak with the managers…I’ve seen Jurgen since then when I was managing Chelsea and everything is fine.

“We understand the passionate nature of the game and that’s what I like.

“You can maybe get things a little bit wrong, but we all move on because we understand what this game does to you sometimes.”