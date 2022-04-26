Since making his return from injury, Harvey Elliott has made only six senior appearances but is making sure he is ready for whenever Jurgen Klopp may need him.

The 19-year-old has made two starts for Liverpool since completing his comeback from his ankle injury but has notably been left out of the matchday squad on seven occasions.

Jurgen Klopp explained the absence as one related to the competition for places in the strongest squad he’s had, but insisted “all [is] fine” and as it should be.

But with game time with the first team not forthcoming, Elliott has twice made an appearance for Barry Lewtas‘ under-23s side in April.

Two 45 minute outings has seen him credited with an assist, and his willingness to play for the academy side was praised by Lewtas after featuring in the win against Leicester on Monday night.

“The likes of Harvey and Rhys Williams want to play and get their minutes, they want to stay sharp and if they are called upon by our manager, they want to be ready,” Lewtas told the club’s official website.

“It just shows the character that we have at this club. The lads want to play and they understand what they need to do to get to the next level.

“Harvey’s attitude and his performance, he is a credit to himself and a credit to the club as well.”

The namecheck of Rhys Williams follows Klopp’s mention of the defender after the Merseyside derby as he reflected on having to leave out “the strongest players ever” with competition fierce.

“Harvey Elliott is in brilliant shape, obviously didn’t make the squad. Takumi Minamino, unbelievable. Oxlade-Chamberlain, unbelievable,” Klopp said after Sunday’s 2-0 win.

“Even Rhys Williams is in really good shape.

“And they didn’t make the squad. That’s hard, but shows then how they behave, how they keep the mood up and all these kinds of things.”

It’s a testament to their character to not let the current situation pull them down, instead making sure they can be called upon at a moment’s notice as Elliott was for the League Cup final.