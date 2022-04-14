Jurgen Klopp has relieved one journalist’s concerns over a pair of possible injuries after the 3-3 draw with Benfica, though Diogo Jota took a knock at Anfield.

The Reds ultimately sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League despite a late rally from Benfica, with a 6-4 aggregate win.

A second leg at Anfield saw Klopp make seven changes to his starting lineup, with Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino all coming in.

That led to one journalist speculating over the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, who sat out of his first game since the beginning of March, while there were concerns over a minor issue for substitute Mohamed Salah.

But the manager allayed these fears, insisting neither were injured, and though Jota suffered a “knock,” the No. 20 is not expected to be sidelined.

“Diogo got a knock in the first half, that’s what I know,” he told reporters.

“About Mo, I don’t know really, nobody told me yet. I changed with two physios, nobody said to me Mo has a problem.

“For the moment, everybody should be fine.”

Klopp is set to hold his pre-Man City press conference at 2pm on Thursday (BST), when he could provide another update on the fitness of his squad.

However, it seems likely that there will be no issues ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, with Liverpool in an ideal position at the most important stage of the season.

Even with a 12-man bench for the Champions League, the manager was required to leave out Takumi Minamino on Wednesday night, while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones went unused.

Man City, meanwhile, have a series of fitness problems to consider, with new blows to both Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne as they overcame Atletico Madrid in their quarter-final.