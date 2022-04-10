Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Man City vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ huge league clash here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

There is no denying what is on the line today as Liverpool meet Man City with a chance to move clear at the top of the table! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Etihad is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Jones, Firmino, Diaz

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments