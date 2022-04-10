There is no denying what is on the line today as Liverpool meet Man City with a chance to move clear at the top of the table! We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Etihad is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Teams
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Jesus
Subs: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Jones, Firmino, Diaz
