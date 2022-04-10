There is no denying what is on the line today as Liverpool meet Man City with a chance to move clear at the top of the table! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Etihad is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Jones, Firmino, Diaz

