Liverpool have an enviable list of centre-backs at their disposal but that has not stopped interest in Torino’s Gleison Bremer, with any summer movement at Anfield to rely on outgoings.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for choice in his backline and unlike last season, availability has allowed for effective rotation.

But while there is no obvious need to dabble in the centre-back market this summer, Liverpool have been credited with an interest in 25-year-old Bremer.

According to Goal’s Neil Jones, the Reds are one of a number of clubs “tracking the progress” of the defender and have made “informal enquiries in recent weeks.”

The Brazilian is expected to leave Torino at the end of the season and Inter Milan are named as the favourites to land his signature, with Juventus also in the hunt.

The centre-back is valued in the region of £21 million but it would take a domino or two to fall for Liverpool to turn ‘informal enquiries’ into something tangible.

As for what Bremer could offer, he is a front-foot and physical defender that has been with Torino since 2018, but his aerial ability is not on par with what Liverpool already have.

As of now, no reinforcements in the position are necessary, with that seemingly only to change should Gomez look elsewhere for regular first-team action after just eight starts so far this season.

His name has been linked with the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa, but Jones goes on to report that the 24-year-old “is determined to stay” and is still part of the Reds’ long-term plans.

Beyond Gomez, Liverpool also have Sepp van den Berg, Ben Davies and Nat Phillips — currently on loan at Preston, Sheffield United and Bournemouth respectively — and Rhys Williams as further centre-back depth.

Phillips is anticipated to leave permanently in the summer while Jones also notably mentions that another loan move is expected for Van den Berg and Williams next season.

Considering the injury toll in the position in 2020/21, Klopp has so far kept one surplus centre-back at the club as his fifth-choice and that role is likely to fall to a youngster rather than a new summer signing such as Bremer.